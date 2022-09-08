Feds sue Elderwood at Burlington over harassment of Black staff by white patients

The federal government is suing the Elderwood at Burlington long-term care home in Burlington saying managers failed to intervene when Black staff members faced racial harassment from white patients.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont on Sept. 6, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges that white Elderwood patients have repeatedly called Black staff racial slurs, including the N-word, and one white patient physically assaulted a Black employee because of their race.

The commission alleges that Elderwood – one of the largest nursing homes in Vermont – is in violation the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by enabling racial harassment.

“Federal law requires that an employer take prompt and effective remedial action to prevent race harassment of its employees in the workplace, including where the harassers are patients or customers,” EEOC attorney Jeffrey Burstein said in a press release.

An Elderwood spokesman declined to address the specific allegations but told the Burlington Free Press the home "will vigorously defend our efforts to protect our staff from racial harassment.”

“While we cannot comment on ongoing legal matters, we strongly emphasize that Elderwood at Burlington does not tolerate harassment of any kind, and prides itself on promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion,” Elderwood spokesperson Chuck Hayes wrote in a statement. “All reports of inappropriate resident behavior are investigated and addressed.”

"Constant, Unremedied Racial Abuse”

For two years, Black nurses and nursing assistants at Elderwood have been subjected to “Constant, Unremedied Racial Abuse” by white patients – and managers have chosen to not intervene, according to the EEOC news release.

EEOC said Elderwood management witnessed multiple instances of racial harassment and received numerous complaints from Black employees, but told those employees that residents can say what they want at the nursing home.

In response to one complaint by a Black nurse, an Elderwood manager told her that she should be used to being the target of racial slurs because she ‘is from the South,’” according to the EEOC.

The lawsuit is seeking damages from Elderwood for its affected employees, as well as injunctive relief, which would require Elderwood to take specific actions to prevent future racial harassment.

