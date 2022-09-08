ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Washington County Sheriff's Office investigating domestic shooting near Robinwood Drive

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
The Washington County Sheriff's Office was releasing little info as of early Thursday regarding a domestic-related shooting east of Hagerstown that sent a man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's officials know the parties involved in the Wednesday night incident and there is not an ongoing threat, Sgt. Carly Hose, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to Kellys Lane around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting, according to a news release issued Thursday morning by the sheriff's office.

Kellys Lane is east of Robinwood Drive and south of the Hagerstown Community College campus.

The male taken to an unnamed hospital had "what is considered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound," the release states.

The sheriff's office was not releasing further information at this point due to the ongoing investigation, Hose said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
