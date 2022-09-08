Local Sports Briefs: John Glenn CC hosting Youth Fun Run

John Glenn CC hosting Youth Fun Run

The John Glenn Cross Country Team is hosting a Youth One Mile Fun Run at 5 p.m. Sept. 27. Children in K-6th grade from any school can participate, and runners will be broken into age divisions.

Registration is $10 per child and can be completed prior to the race at Larry Miller Intermediate School in New Concord. Proceeds benefit JG Track and Cross Country Boosters. For more information, contact Coach Amy Tooms at atooms@eastmschools.org .

Adamsville UM holding annual scramble

The 23rd annual Adamsville United Methodist golf scramble, with proceeds going to LifeWise Academy of Tri-Valley, will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Fuller's Fairiways.

Four-person teams cost $240 and includes carts. Lunch will also be served, and the top three teams will be awarded cash prizes.

Deadline to enter is Oct. 1. Send entries to Doug Geyer, 4380 Cherlick Dr., Zanesville, OH 43701 or email deborahgeyer1@allstate.com. For more information, call 740-297-0917.

For more information about Lifewise, visit www.lifewiseacademy.org/trivalley.oh.

Results from Green Valley Leagues

Bruce Pierce carded 28 for low gross on the front nine and Pierce, Kyle Anderson, Mike Haren and Scott Haren shared low net of 26 in the Rice-Galloway Optometry League on Tuesday. Shai-Hess Real Estate was low net team with 115.

Standings: Green Valley 75, Military Drive Thru 74, Shai-Hess Real Estate 66, Urban Comforts 65, Liberty Home Mortgage 59.5, South Zanesville Eyecare 58.5, Bogey's 58, YCity Wellness 56, Coconis Furniture 35.5, Lazy Acres 27.5.

Results from ZCC

The 2022 Scratch Pals, a season long two man match play tournament-no handicaps, has concluded with Chad Shawger and Blake Hartford defeating Joe Allen and Bo Coconis in the finals. Jared Lewis/Will Wisecarver and Chris Parker/Josh Agin were semi-finalists.

The Ladies Auxiliary played the Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts format, as the 18 Holers Low Gross was 91 by Lisa Johnson, 92 by Paula Brunton and 93 by Connie LaPlante. Low net was 72 by Jan Schowinsky, 80 by Linda Phillips and 81 from Vicky French. Low putts was 35 from Vicky French and 36 by Deb Hennessey and Jan Schowinsky.

For 9 holers, Tami Swope shot low gross of 45 with Diane Decenso at 48 and Linda Phillips at 50. Low net was 38 by Joan Minning, 39 from Susan Thompson and 40 by Marie Bolin. Ellen Nist, Linda Phillips and Diane Decenso tied for low putts at 17, and Decenso made the longest putt on No. 11 (3-feet-5).

Results from Fuller's Fairways

"The Greens" Tuesday Couples Scramble League was led by the team of Joel & Trista with a low gross score of 34, and Matt & Misty Grimm had low net of 31. Winning teams were Brady & Rose Campbell, Bob & Lynn Werry, Dave & Karen Lyons, Dan & Diane Jewell, Al & Sandy Hall, and Joel & Trista Harris, while Bob Werry was closest to the pin on Nos. 6 and 8.

"The Greens" Tuesday Couples Scramble League this week was led by Bob & Lynn Werry, who fired a low gross score of 33 and Jim & Lucy Cook had a low net score of 31. Winning teams were Bob & Lynn Werry, Joe & Sas Dougherty, Jim & Lucy Cook, Joel & Trista Harris, Dan & Eli Moore, Joe & Sarah Sampson, Greg & Robin Sites. Loren Long was closest to the pin on No. 13 and Werry was closest on 18.

Steve Hambel & Jay Smith fired 35 for low gross while Hambel had 29 for low net in the GEYER FAMILY INSURANCE Wednesday League.

Team results: Jarretts (4), Mayhem (1); Farus Funeral Home (3), Reid Baughman Insurance (2); Goss Supply (4), 3 Bald Guys & Bill (1); Carlwick Stop & Shop (4.5), J & S Maintenance (.5); Big Johnsons (5), Geyer Family Insurance (0); CCU Mining (3), Flecto (2).

