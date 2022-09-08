ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Luke Combs is bringing his world tour to Nissan Stadium next spring

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
This spring, Luke Combs takes the stage for his biggest Nashville show yet.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year performs April 15, 2023, at Nissan Stadium, the third date in a vast world tour confirmed by Combs early Thursday. General public tickets to see Combs at the stadium go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. via lukecombs.com.

Country singers Riley Green and Lainey Wilson play main support, with Flatland Calvary and Brent Cobb opening the show.

The tour stop comes as Combs plans to spend much of 2023 globetrotting in support of his new album, "Growin' Up." The tour takes country music's modern everyman to Canada, Australia, France, Germany and Ireland and others among the 16 countries with confirmed shows.

The night in Nashville marks Combs' first headlining stadium gig in Music City, an achievement reserved for the most sought-after shows in live entertainment.

Behind the scenes:On the road with Luke Combs, country music's blue-collar champion

CMA Awards snubs and surprises:Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift and more

On building his show from bar sets in college towns to sold-out NFL stadiums, Combs told The Tennessean earlier this year: "In Nashville, the fans are sometimes the last people that are thought of and that always bugged me. It’s [like], ‘How do we put you in a cool shirt and make you awesome?’ You’re focusing your energy on all the wrong stuff. And not that [this] stuff’s not important. It is. But the first thing that should be important are the people [who] come to your shows."

He continued, "That’s the focus. Those people’s experience is over-the-top important to me. I wanted to show them that we really care."

A powerhouse hitmaker, Combs rose among country music ranks behind hits such as "When It Rains It Pours," "Forever After All" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart." His third studio album, "Growin' Up," debuted earlier this year at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

Combs last played a headlining show in Nashville in late 2019, headlining two nights at Bridgestone Arena.

