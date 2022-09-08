Read full article on original website
Jim Beam column: Good education creates jobs
Education, for example, got an extremely high priority at the 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature. The Board of Regents said the $159 million increase for higher education was the largest net increase to higher education operations in state history. The increase comes on the heels of a 38...
Former Louisiana Woman Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loans Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of SHARNAE EVERY (“EVERY”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two (2) counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
Andouille Pageant returns October 1
LAPLACE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. The St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant will make its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve. The event was...
Westbound (North) & Eastbound (South) US 90 , St. Charles Parish, S.P. H.014481
US 90 Eastbound and Westbound from Bayou Des Allemands Bridge in Des Allemands to LA 52, in Luling – one lane will be closed with one lane to remain open Tuesday and Wednesday, September 13th and 14th, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM daily; while crews complete asphalt work.
LDWF Accepting Applications for 2022-23 WMA Waterfowl Lottery Hunts
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for waterfowl lottery hunts on LDWF Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) for the 2022-2023 hunting season. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. A lottery hunt will be held for disabled veterans on Sherburne WMA; see the application for instructions....
Band line up announced for the 47th Annual Andouille Festival
LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist Parish President Jaclyn Hotard announces the main stage entertainers for the 47th Annual Andouille Festival presented by Marathon Petroleum Company, LP. The festival is set to take place October 14 – 16, 2022 at the Thomas F. Daley Memorial Park, 2900 Highway 51 in LaPlace.
Opportunity Now Re-Entry program celebrates new graduates
LAPLACE — For too many years, Sheriff Mike Tregre watched as people released from the local jail would walk to Airline Highway with no high school diploma or GED, no financial skills and no life skills. “Just putting people in jail and throwing away the key never did work...
Detectives searching for subject involved in Bayou Gauche mail theft
BAYOU GAUCHE — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 200 block of Beau Place Boulevard in Bayou Gauche for a report of mail theft. When deputies arrived, they learned someone had removed mail from a mailbox during the early morning hours. The subject rode a bicycle on several streets in Bayou Gauche and opened numerous other mailboxes. No other thefts have been reported.
LaPlace man arrested for criminal damage & arson
LAPLACE — Martrell LaShawn Tuco, 37, of LaPlace was arrested after throwing a rock, shattering the window of a police unit in the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office parking lot in LaPlace, then setting fire to a local business. On Thursday, September 08, 2022, about 9:30 a.m., officers...
A paw-some new business: Suds in the Bucket Dog Grooming & Spa opens in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Pampered pups can receive luxurious services from haircuts and baths to pedicures and facials at Suds in the Bucket Dog Grooming & Spa, a new business located at 528 E. Airline Highway in LaPlace. Candace Hoover, a hairdresser turned dog groomer, said her love for animals inspired...
