BAYOU GAUCHE — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 2:15 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 200 block of Beau Place Boulevard in Bayou Gauche for a report of mail theft. When deputies arrived, they learned someone had removed mail from a mailbox during the early morning hours. The subject rode a bicycle on several streets in Bayou Gauche and opened numerous other mailboxes. No other thefts have been reported.

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO