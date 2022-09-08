ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 2

Related
Axios

New Hampshire Democrats keep distance from Biden

DOVER, N.H. — Even as President Biden's approval ratings have inched up, New Hampshire Democrats facing competitive re-elections are keeping some distance from the White House. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) on border security: "I'll continue to stand up to the Biden administration on the issue of securing the border,...
ELECTIONS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How to Vote in NH’s Primary Election

Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday in the primary election for a wide range of local, regional, and statewide offices. For the candidates, it was one last weekend of campaigning in person and pushing out messages on their social media platforms, radio, and television. Several candidates in the First Congressional...
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

How New Hampshire’s GOP ‘Shitshow’ Is Saving a Vulnerable Dem Senator

It wasn’t long ago that New Hampshire—the fiercely independent, perennial political battleground—was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for the GOP on the 2022 midterm map.Republicans saw Sen. Maggie Hassan, the first-term Democratic incumbent, as an easy target who could pave the way to their recapture of the U.S. Senate majority. So did the press: a March 2021 headline from the Boston Globe blared that Hassan was “the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election.”But more than a year later, that claim has aged about as well as a Bobby Jindal for President bumper sticker.After party leaders...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
laconiadailysun.com

In final days of NH GOP Senate primary, millions in advertising from out-of-state interests

With state primary day now a few days away, it’s crunch time for candidates vying in high stakes federal primaries. For proof of that, just turn on your TV. Campaign ads, particularly in New Hampshire’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, are hard to miss right now. That’s due to millions of dollars being poured into the race by out-of-state political action committees looking to sway the decisions of undecided voters in the campaign’s final hours.
ELECTIONS
NBC News

GOP leadership split over New Hampshire House primary

Republicans are eying a swing district in New Hampshire as a top pickup opportunity, but party leaders are divided over their preferred nominee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise have backed Matt Mowers, a former State Department official for former President Donald Trump, in the 1st District primary. But GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has endorsed Karoline Leavitt, who previously worked for Stefanik and for the Trump administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N H#Election State#Nhpr#U S Senate
WMUR.com

New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
VTDigger

Please consider voting no for Prop 5/Article 22

Prop 5/Article 22 is coming up for a vote this November. If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws, and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth. Laws designed to protect women’s health, regulate who can perform abortions...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
LIFESTYLE
94.3 WCYY

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement following allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy