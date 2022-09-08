Read full article on original website
New Hampshire Democrats keep distance from Biden
DOVER, N.H. — Even as President Biden's approval ratings have inched up, New Hampshire Democrats facing competitive re-elections are keeping some distance from the White House. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) on border security: "I'll continue to stand up to the Biden administration on the issue of securing the border,...
How to Vote in NH’s Primary Election
Voters will cast their ballots Tuesday in the primary election for a wide range of local, regional, and statewide offices. For the candidates, it was one last weekend of campaigning in person and pushing out messages on their social media platforms, radio, and television. Several candidates in the First Congressional...
How New Hampshire’s GOP ‘Shitshow’ Is Saving a Vulnerable Dem Senator
It wasn’t long ago that New Hampshire—the fiercely independent, perennial political battleground—was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for the GOP on the 2022 midterm map.Republicans saw Sen. Maggie Hassan, the first-term Democratic incumbent, as an easy target who could pave the way to their recapture of the U.S. Senate majority. So did the press: a March 2021 headline from the Boston Globe blared that Hassan was “the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election.”But more than a year later, that claim has aged about as well as a Bobby Jindal for President bumper sticker.After party leaders...
WMUR.com
Republicans running for New Hampshire governor talk about ignoring federal laws at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans running for governor, candidates discuss whether there are any federal laws they would bar state agencies from enforcing. Read the story here.
laconiadailysun.com
In final days of NH GOP Senate primary, millions in advertising from out-of-state interests
With state primary day now a few days away, it’s crunch time for candidates vying in high stakes federal primaries. For proof of that, just turn on your TV. Campaign ads, particularly in New Hampshire’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, are hard to miss right now. That’s due to millions of dollars being poured into the race by out-of-state political action committees looking to sway the decisions of undecided voters in the campaign’s final hours.
NBC News
GOP leadership split over New Hampshire House primary
Republicans are eying a swing district in New Hampshire as a top pickup opportunity, but party leaders are divided over their preferred nominee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise have backed Matt Mowers, a former State Department official for former President Donald Trump, in the 1st District primary. But GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has endorsed Karoline Leavitt, who previously worked for Stefanik and for the Trump administration.
mainepublic.org
Mana Abdi is running unopposed for Maine House after Republican opponent unexpectedly withdraws
Democratic candidate Mana Abdi, one of two Somali Americans vying for the State House this year, will run unopposed in a competitive House district covering part of Lewiston. This follows the unexplained withdrawal of her Republican opponent. Republican Fred Sanborn-Sanders, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be...
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
Quiz: Can You Guess If These New Hampshire Towns Are Real or Fictional?
New England native and comedy legend Steven Wright once said, “It’s a small world, but I’d hate to have to paint it.” The same can be said for New Hampshire. It’s a small state, you say. You know it well, you claim. Okay – let’s...
NHPR
New Hampshire could put up $15 million to spur development of new mental health hospital
For the second time this year, New Hampshire health officials are proposing to use $15 million in federal funds to help a private health care system stand up a new behavioral health hospital. Under the plan, SolutionHealth — which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire receives millions of dollars to help expand broadband internet
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is getting another $66 million to improve its broadband infrastructure and help more people, especially in rural communities, get fast internet. State officials estimated that the funding will connect more than 24,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. "Not having access to high-speed...
NHPR
A new face and familiar voice: Julia Furukawa named NHPR's permanent ATC Host
Just two years after joining New Hampshire Public Radio as a fellow helping produce All Things Considered, Julia Furukawa is now the permanent host of NHPR’s afternoon news magazine program. Furukawa, a 2020 graduate of Western Washington University, has hosted the program on an interim basis since May. Her...
VTDigger
Please consider voting no for Prop 5/Article 22
Prop 5/Article 22 is coming up for a vote this November. If Article 22 is passed by Vermont voters, there will be no laws, and none allowable, restricting or regulating abortion at any time during pregnancy up to birth. Laws designed to protect women’s health, regulate who can perform abortions...
Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations
Vermont’s Secretary of Education officials told superintendents last week that masking in schools could be necessary to protect at-risk students. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations.
WMUR.com
What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
NECN
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
New Hampshire agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement following allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges from...
