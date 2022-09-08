A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Labor Department delivers its latest monthly reading of consumer inflation Tuesday. Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in a run of sharp annual increases in the consumer price index since summer last year. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 8.5% in July from a year earlier, down from June's 9.1% pace as the price of gas, airline tickets and other goods eased. Economists predict the consumer price index rose 8.1% in the 12 months ended in August.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO