Ronald Leon Carter, 60, of Richland Center passed away following a battle with cancer in his home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. The positive impact he had on everyone he met began when he was born to James and Vicki (Johnson) Carter of La Harpe, IL on September 12, 1961. He was married on September 10, 1983, to the love of his life and best friend, Toni Dunk. Ron built a life around the idea of working hard and playing even harder. He had a love for motorcycles, hunting, and tinkering with all things mechanical. He was lucky to have built a career he loved at S&S Cycle in Viola, WI, where he worked for over 20 years.

RICHLAND CENTER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO