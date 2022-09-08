Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Lorraine Sylvia Johnson
STOUGHTON – Lorraine Sylvia Johnson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 10, 1939, in Bristol, Wis., the daughter of Otto Kittilson and Olga (Herheim) Kittilson. Lorraine graduated from Sparta High School and from...
Channel 3000
Gerald Louis Polkinghorn
MADISON – Gerald L. Polkinghorn, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Madison, the son of Wilfred Polkinghorn and Marion Heise. Jerry married Betty Polkinghorn in June of 1959. Jerry worked...
Darlene F. Monson
Darlene F. Monson
MADISON – Darlene Faye Monson, age 83, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with family by her side. She was born December 15, 1938, in Madison, WI, to Hilda and Wilbur Ninedorf. Darlene was one of three girls with an indescribable bond. All that knew and loved her called her “Pete.” In 1957 Darlene graduated from Central High School and worked for a few years at Research Product.
Channel 3000
Janet Louise Emmerich
MADISON – Janet Louise Emmerich, who lived a full and good life for all of her 92 years, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Attic Angel Community in Middleton. She was born on July 24, 1930, the only daughter of Orren and Lillian (Nelson) Smart. She grew up in the Adams Street neighborhood and developed her ever-present giggle, gift for gab and that special twinkle in her eye while spending countless hours playing with friends at nearby Vilas Park and the zoo.
JoAnn A. Donahue
JoAnn A. Donahue
Sun Prairie – JoAnn A. (Berends) Donahue, age 88, passed away on August 31, 2022. She was born on August 21, 1934, in Glenwood City, WI, to Henry and Cecelia (Rosciszewski) Berends. JoAnn was born the youngest of 10 children and grew up on the family farm. She married Joseph Thomas “Tom” Donahue in 1955, and the two celebrated 66 years of marriage prior to Tom’s passing in 2021.
Channel 3000
Edward “Ed” Larsen Sr.
Edward “Ed” Larsen Sr, age 92 of Prairie du Sac, passed away September 2, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home, with his wife of 69 years by his side. He was born June 3, 1930, to Howard and Laura (Wolkow) Larsen in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. The family moved to...
Channel 3000
Loren Dale “Mort” Mortenson
“Let me live in my house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”. MADISON – Loren Dale “Mort” Mortenson, age 83, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare, in Fitchburg, Wis., surrounded by his loving family and close friends. “Mort” was born April 10, 1939, in Brooten, Minn., the son of Bert F. and Pauline C. Mortenson. He graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, Wis., in 1957, and as a young man served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated with an economics degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1966. Loren was a Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI).
Ronald Carter
Ronald Carter
Ronald Leon Carter, 60, of Richland Center passed away following a battle with cancer in his home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. The positive impact he had on everyone he met began when he was born to James and Vicki (Johnson) Carter of La Harpe, IL on September 12, 1961. He was married on September 10, 1983, to the love of his life and best friend, Toni Dunk. Ron built a life around the idea of working hard and playing even harder. He had a love for motorcycles, hunting, and tinkering with all things mechanical. He was lucky to have built a career he loved at S&S Cycle in Viola, WI, where he worked for over 20 years.
Channel 3000
Tedric “Ted” Arthur Hill
Lodi– With his loved ones by his side, Tedric “Ted” Arthur Hill, age 51, passed away peacefully in his home in Lodi, WI on Sunday, September 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by family and his close friends. Ted...
Norman Gordon
Norman Gordon
Norman Thomas Gordon, age 85, of Darlington, WI, passed away on September 8, 2022. He was born on January 22, 1937, in Darlington, the son of Gilman and Susan (Thill) Gordon. Living within a two-mile stretch of rural Darlington for his entire life, Norman graduated from high school and started crop and dairy farming on his family homestead. On June 28, 1958, he married the love of his life, Lois McGranahan, at the Darlington United Methodist Church.
Channel 3000
Prescott Keith Hackett
Madison – Prescott Keith Hackett passed away on September 7, 2022, following surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Keith was born January 2, 1939, in Sauk County to Prescott and LaVerna (Keith) Hackett. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1958 and moved to Madison in 1960 to join the Madison Police Department. After 26 years of service, he retired as Detective Supervisor in February 1986. He was active with the Retired Madison Police Fund and led the organization for many years.
Jack D. Henriksen
Jack D. Henriksen
Jack D. Henriksen, age 73, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on Sept. 29, 1948, in Madison, the son of Alvin and Vesta (Hastings) Henriksen. Jack graduated from Oregon High School in 1967. He continued his education at UW -Whitewater and...
John A. Brown
John A. Brown
John A. Brown age 51, of Arena, WI, passed away unexpectedly while on a hunting trip in Colorado. He was born on December 15, 1970, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Edna Brown and his brother, Christopher Brown. John is survived by his...
Channel 3000
WATCH: The Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II with UW-Madison’s Allison Prasch
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison assistant professor Allison Prasch, an expert on foreign policy and political communication, joins Live at Four to break down how the British Empire changed during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Channel 3000
Daniel John “Dan” Schachte
Daniel John “Dan” Schachte, born July 13, 1958, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Affectionately known by many as “Schnook,” Dan was a force in this world and we will all miss him terribly. Born in Madison, Wis.,...
Channel 3000
Cynthia Garcia follows her passion by opening Mishqui Peru
Cynthia Garcia has never shied away from bold questions or equally bold career moves. “I had this adrenaline running into my veins and it’s like, ‘OK, it’s time to make a serious decision about what you want to do for your life,’ ” she says.
Channel 3000
Brodhead/Juda shuts out Platteville 41-0
Channel 3000
Young family turns historic house into beautifully boho home
It was the exterior that first hooked Katlynn and BriAnna Storey. The steeply pitched A-frame roof, the pair of hexagonal windows, the arched front door — all the charming details of a century-old house in Stoughton made the couple fall hard when they saw it in the summer of 2019.
Channel 3000
Badgers waste chances, fall to Washington State at home
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers dominated in every statistic except the one that counts, and it cost them the game as they lost to Washington State, 17-14. Quarterback Graham Mertz had a strong game, passing for 226 yards, but a late-game interception all but sealed the win for the Cougars. He relied heavily on short-yardage plays, with his go-to target Chimere Dike averaging 7.8 yards over four catches. Mertz was able to find Clay Cundiff twice for two touchdowns.
Channel 3000
New book from Madison native tells inspiring untold story of the first U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team
The seed was planted while he was promoting an earlier book. Andrew Maraniss was visiting middle schools across the country to talk about “Games of Deception,” his 2019 book for young adults about the first U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team. It was the 1936 Olympics — Nazi Germany was the host. Two students — one in North Carolina, the other in Kansas — raised their hands with the same question.
