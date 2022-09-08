City Councilwoman McNair says she misvoted on funding for the proposed history center

Read full article on original website
GOP sues over NC State Board of Elections’ absentee ballot date, observer rule
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers. The Republican National Committee, state...
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council District 5: Dawkins speaks on new committees, public safety and responsibilities
Council member Johnny Dawkins, now Mayor Pro Tem, is nowhere near a new figure in local politics. Dawkins was first elected onto City Council in 2003. He was voted out in 2006 but rejoined in 2017. He also previously served as a former chairman of the Greater Fayetteville Chamber of...
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
carolinajournal.com
Appeals Court rules against Fayetteville, vote on city council’s structure back in play
The N.C. Court of Appeals has rejected Fayetteville's request to block a referendum from the November ballot. The referendum could change the way voters elect the city council. The "Vote Yes Fayetteville" petition calls for converting four of the nine city council seats from district elections to citywide at-large positions.
Gov. Cooper expected to make formal announcement on new Chatham County semiconductor plant
On Friday morning, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a multi-billion dollar facility that will be built in Chatham County. WRAL TechWire first broke the news last week that Wolfspeed, formerly known as Cree, is expanding. The semiconductor chip manufacturing plant could bring 1,800 jobs to the...
North Hills Rezoning Still Stalled After Hours of Debate
Debate at a Raleigh city council meeting this week deteriorated into a heated argument as council members again considered whether to approve or deny a rezoning request brought by Kane Realty. The real estate company asked the city council back in July to allow them to build 12-, 30-, and...
Sampson Independent
Living history to celebrate Black soldiers
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
Sampson Independent
New officers sworn into CPD
Officer Edgar Benitez was sworn in as a city police officer Tuesday night, pictured with his family and Clinton Mayor Lew Starling. Officer Alba Bautista being sworn into the Clinton police department by Mayor Lew Starling. Both officers will join the Operations Division and complete 12 weeks of field training.
North Carolina inmate killed in prison
An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates.
cbs17
Some Fort Bragg troops staying in hotels as move continues out of sub-standard barracks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Fort Bragg soldiers are living out of duffle bags until they find a new home. Nearly 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers are being forced to move out of Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks on the post, due to mold, HVAC issues, and other concerns. Now some...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Fayetteville NC
Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a city in the Cape Fear region of the state. The Cape Fear River flows through Fayetteville before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean, less than a two-hour drive away. This southernmost portion of North Carolina lies within the coastal plain. People travel from all over, looking...
Hundreds of Fort Bragg military families benefit from food distribution drive-thru
As part of a nationwide effort to alleviate hunger among active military and veterans, around 800 military families near Fort Bragg received food this weekend as part of a drive-thru event at Manna Church in Fayetteville. "The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has once again taken a stand against hunger...
WRAL
Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations
Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
Sampson Independent
County schools earn low marks
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released school performance grades last week for the 2021-2022 school year. Sampson County Schools is still performing below its pre-Covid levels and faces great disparities in performance among its diverse student populations, according to the DPI data. The DPI assigns a letter grade to...
Fayetteville leaders vote to allocate money for ShotSpotter despite dissent
City council voted to allocate almost $200,000 a year to install ShotSpotter.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
Deputies: Robeson County rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
