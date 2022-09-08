Read full article on original website
Up and Coming Weekly
City Councilwoman McNair says she misvoted on funding for the proposed history center
Newly elected City Council member Brenda McNair says she intended to vote for a motion to put funding for the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center on the agenda for the council’s next meeting. Instead, her vote was recorded as a “no” vote and resulted in a 5-5...
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
Fayetteville group 'Heal the Ville' gathers Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence
A local group in Fayetteville gathers Saturday to bring awareness, educate, and provide resources to people who have lost someone to gun violence.
Sampson Independent
Living history to celebrate Black soldiers
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
Wolfspeed to build chip manufacturing plant in NC, bringing 1,800 jobs to Chatham County
The incoming chip manufacturing facility said it expects to invest $5 billion in Chatham County. It’s the second massive economic project the county has landed this year.
Chemours expansion plans infuriate environmentalists
North Carolina environmental groups are outraged over the Chemours chemical corporation’s plans to expand its Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen County. Chemours announced in a statement Tuesday that it will hold two public information sessions on plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities at the plant, which sits just over the Cumberland County line.
carolinajournal.com
Appeals Court rules against Fayetteville, vote on city council’s structure back in play
The N.C. Court of Appeals has rejected Fayetteville's request to block a referendum from the November ballot. The referendum could change the way voters elect the city council. The "Vote Yes Fayetteville" petition calls for converting four of the nine city council seats from district elections to citywide at-large positions.
North Carolina inmate killed in prison
An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
Sampson Independent
County schools earn low marks
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released school performance grades last week for the 2021-2022 school year. Sampson County Schools is still performing below its pre-Covid levels and faces great disparities in performance among its diverse student populations, according to the DPI data. The DPI assigns a letter grade to...
Hundreds of Fort Bragg military families benefit from food distribution drive-thru
As part of a nationwide effort to alleviate hunger among active military and veterans, around 800 military families near Fort Bragg received food this weekend as part of a drive-thru event at Manna Church in Fayetteville. "The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) has once again taken a stand against hunger...
WRAL
Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations
Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
Deputies: Robeson County rehab center staff member sold drugs to those seeking treatment
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies. Donald Suggs, 51, who is a staff member at the facility, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy […]
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison
RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
cbs17
Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
