Cumberland County, NC

Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas

The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Sampson Independent

Living history to celebrate Black soldiers

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

County schools earn low marks

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released school performance grades last week for the 2021-2022 school year. Sampson County Schools is still performing below its pre-Covid levels and faces great disparities in performance among its diverse student populations, according to the DPI data. The DPI assigns a letter grade to...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations

Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

