ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Export, PA

Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials make minor revisions as extension gets underway

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8v6d_0hn4YS9a00

Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials have made some minor adjustments as they prepare to build a 750-foot extension to the trail in Export.

Export Council voted unanimously Tuesday to execute an easement agreement with trail officials. Westmoreland County Parks Planning Coordinator Jeff Richards said they worked with the borough to refine several areas of the planned extension.

“First, we’re shifting the trail a little farther toward the creek,” Richards said.

The extension will also include a concrete landing on the eastern side of the pedestrian bridge across Turtle Creek.

“We had considered replacing the stairs with an ADA-compliant ramp,” Richards said. “But the extension would be quite a distance, so the ramp is out but the landing is in.”

ADA-compliant parking spaces are nearing completion along the northern side of the trail, Richards said, and a small bump-out near Lincoln Avenue has been eliminated.

“In terms of providing the necessary protection between trail use and vehicle movement, once we see the concrete put in, we can talk about bollard positions,” he said. Bollards are the short, vertical posts that prevent larger vehicles from entering onto the trail.

The easement agreement will now be forwarded to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for approval.

Richards said the construction contractor, Westmoreland Construction Group out of North Huntingdon, “has been very patient with us as we’ve been moving along.”

Councilman James Mahinske was not present.

Sewage vote delayed

In August, Councilman John Nagoda asked that the borough’s most recent $5 sewage-rate hike be reconsidered with a full council present.

With Councilman James Mahinske absent, however, the vote was tabled until council’s October meeting.

Council voted in 2020 to impose an $8 sewage surcharge to help fund improvements required by the borough’s long-term flood-control project as well as its mandatory participation in two state consent orders.

Much of it went to monitors tracking the flow of sewage in the system, which had to remain in place three months longer than initially expected.

At the time, council members said the surcharge would be in place for a year. But when it came up for a vote in May 2021, council voted 5-2 to keep it in place. Nagoda and Councilman Vince Harding voted to do away with the surcharge.

Harding was not present for council’s July 2022 vote to add $5 to local bills, a 3-3 tie broken by the mayor’s vote in favor of imposing the rate hike. The hike was a pass-through cost, Solicitor Wes Long said, in response to a similar hike by the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority, which contracts with Export to accept and process borough sewage.

Council’s next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the borough building, 5821 Washington Ave.

Festival a success

Both Mayor Joe Zaccagnini and Councilwoman Melanie Litz thanked organizers, volunteers and those who attended to last month’s Export Ethnic Food & Music Festival.

“The festival went great, but just like every year, we’re always in need of volunteers the day of the festival,” Litz said. “People to help with parking, the kids’ area, the caboose, if we want to keep it open during the festival.”

Litz said anyone interested in volunteering can contact her at 724-327-7308.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Volunteers work to keep the Allegheny's riverbanks clean in Natrona, Tarentum as part of 3 rivers effort

Tim Negley of Natrona rolled up his sleeves and collected trash for hours Saturday in an effort to clean up the banks of the Allegheny River and in his hometown. “We usually go out on the river and have a good time. I just wanted to volunteer and help,” said Negley, a first-time volunteer during the annual Allegheny CleanWays river cleanup.
TARENTUM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Huntingdon, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Westmoreland County, PA
Lifestyle
City
Export, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Turtle Creek, PA
City
Washington, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth

A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
ELIZABETH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Long
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ada
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland County intends to file another lawsuit over opioid deaths

Westmoreland County has signaled it intends to file another opioid lawsuit with new litigation that names several national pharmacies as defendants. The county, through its private outside counsel based in Eastern Pennsylvania, made a court filing earlier this month in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court, a formal step that launches the lawsuit. No details were included in the filing nor was a written complaint that details allegations. No request for damages was made part of the filing.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Burns: Liquor license auctions will undercut family businesses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies

Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
wbut.com

Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death

At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
555
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy