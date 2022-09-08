ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Air quality dips into ‘unhealthy’ range

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash — The Inland Northwest is waking up to smoky skies.

As of 7 a.m, air quality has dropped into the “unhealthy” range in Spokane and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range in Coeur d’Alene.

When air quality dips into the unhealthy range, you may begin to experience health effects. This could include headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, asthma symptoms, eye and throat irritation, and even sinus congestion and coughing.

People who know they are sensitive to smoke should avoid spending too much time outside.

Mark Peterson with the First Alert 4Cast team says wind should help carry smoke out of the region by 9 a.m, though more may move into the region in the afternoon.

Find the latest updates on air quality here.

