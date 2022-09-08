Hot 100 First-Timers: Fridayy Scores First Chart Hit With DJ Khaled Collab ‘God Did’

Philadelphia rapper Fridayy had not appeared on a Billboard chart before the latest Sept. 10-dated rankings, but now he’s officially a Billboard Hot 100 hitmaker.

The title track from DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy, debuts at No. 17 on the Hot 100 with 17.1 million U.S. streams, 1.4 million radio airplay audience impressions and 8,000 downloads sold in its opening week (Aug. 26-Sept. 1), according to Luminate.

The album, as previously reported , launches as DJ Khaled fourth Billboard 200 No. 1, with 107,500 equivalent album units.

While Fridayy earns his first Hot 100 entry, Lil Wayne adds his 183rd (the third-most in the chart’s history). Jay-Z (105), Rick Ross (53), DJ Khaled (47) and John Legend (22) likewise expand their lofty totals.The song, released via We The Best/Epic Records, concurrently bounds in at Nos. 3 and 6, respectively, on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts and No. 5 on the all-genre Streaming Songs survey.

Fridayy (real name: Francis Leblanc) sports a production credit on “God Did” (alongside DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER and Tarik Azzouz) and has produced tracks for Chris Brown, Rae Sremmurd and Wiz Khalifa, among others. Brown’s “Till The Wheels Fall Off,” featuring Lil Durk and Capella Grey, and “Need You Right Here” (both of which Fridayy co-wrote) reached Nos. 12 and 23 on Hot R&B Songs, respectively, in July.