Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
The Future of the Mantorville Dam
The last meeting of the Mantorville Park Board was standing room only. Almost everyone was there for the primary agenda item: The future of the Mantorville dam. I and most others in attendance thought the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the removal of the Mantorville dam. That was just one of the options that was discussed.
Victim named in fatal Greenvale Township accident; Defeat of jesse james Days inderway; City discusses flood mitigation policy
The Dakota County Sheriff’s office has released more information about the fatal accident in Greenvale township on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Sheriff’s office said Carol James, 82, of Northfield was killed when the car she was driving collided with a semi-truck. The statement said Sheriff’s deputies...
[Listen] Tom Hoverstad SROC August Weather
I always enjoy talking with Tom Hoverstad Scientist at the Southern research and Outreach Center at Waseca about the previous month's weather. As soon as the calendar flips to the new month, I call Tom who tracks the weather at their official weather station. The temperature I am quite sure varies very little from Waseca to my farm by Wells. But, especially this year, the rainfall varied by a huge amount,
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
Training Flight from Rochester Fatally Crashes Near Red Wing
Bay City, WI (KROC-AM News)- A training flight that departed from Rochester ended with a crash-landing near Red Wing that killed both of the plane’s occupants. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene of the plane crash shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 2012 Glass Air Super II SFT went down about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional airport in a field on airport property in Bay City, WI.
Semi overturns on Broadway, Highway 52 northbound interchange spilling corn; driver injured
(ABC 6 News) – A semi tipped over after merging onto Highway 52 north off of the Broadway Avenue exit in Rochester late Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:51 a.m. Thursday morning. First responders said the driver, Anthony Lodermeier, 63 of...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington
ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
Three Different Suspects Flee Dodge County Deputies Over Labor Day Weekend
Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three different suspects attempted to flee deputies in Dodge County over the long holiday weekend, and two of the drivers traveled at speeds over 100 mph. Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said one of the incidents occurred early Saturday when a deputy observed a...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Freeborn County on Thursday
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motorcycle vs vehicle crash at 6:03. pm on 09/08/2022. It was determined the motorcycle; a 2006 Harley Davidson was. traveling northbound on 640 th Ave by the intersection of 285 th St. The motorcycle was. driven by 54-year-old Steven Kip...
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
Mantorville man found dead at bottom of cliff in Rapid City, SD
(ABC 6 News) – A Mantorville man reported missing on Tuesday, was found dead at the bottom of a cliff near the Stratobowl, southwest of Rapid City, SD. Alex Verburg, 24, was found deceased in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff at the Stratobowl, an area within the limits of the Black Hills National Forest southwest of Rapid City.
Mankato woman hospitalized after crash with semi
A Mankato woman was hospitalized following a car vs semi crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says 42-year-old Kristen Lanae Duenes was northbound on the Highway and the Peterbilt semi tractor was southbound when the vehicles collided at Blue Earth County Rd 33.
