A Las Vegas public official is held on open murder charge in connection with the killing of an investigative journalist, sheriff says

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than six years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and an underground metro station opened Monday amid high security. The only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who in 2015 struck the Bataclan theater in Paris, city cafes and France’s national stadium, Salah Abdeslam, is among the accused. In all 32 people were killed in the March 22, 2016 Brussels attacks. Around 900 people were hurt or suffered mental trauma. The 10 face charges including murder, attempted murder and membership of, or participation in, the activities of “a terrorist group” over the morning rush hour attacks at Belgium’s main airport and on a central commuter line. If convicted, some of them could be sentenced to terms of up to 30 years in prison. Abdeslam, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole over the atrocities in Paris, was at the Brussels court on Monday but refused to take part, saying it was “unfair” that he should have to watch proceedings from inside a reinforced glass cubicle.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO