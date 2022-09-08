ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Trojan golfers play twin jamborees

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQg1f_0hn4XVlY00

The Sturgis golf team played 18 holes on Wednesday.

There was basically a double-header played, with two jamborees taking place at one location, Lake Doster. Otsego hosted the first event on the front nine holes, Plainwell hosted the second on the back nine holes.

Sturgis came in second place in the second jamboree, shooting a team score of 203. Winning this jamboree was Otsego, that team score was 199. Plainwell was second with a team score of 201.

Leading Sturgis in this round was Aspen Hyska, she shot a 47 overall.

Maddy Webb fired a 50 and Citori Kosmerick added a 53. Hannah Falkenstein and Mia Martinez each shot a round of 54, Piper Sterling shot a 55.

Sturgis coach Ken Schau said his team was pleased with their performances on the day.

“We were happy with our play today,” he said. “We set a goal of breaking 200 for each nine (holes) and we were very close.”

Sturgis fired a 201 in the first jamboree, that was good for fourth place. Plainwell and Otsego both shot a team score of 192 and Vicksburg was third with a 200 in this jamboree.

Webb’s round of 48 led Sturgis. Martinez shot a 50.

Kosmerick added a round of 51, Hyska and Falkenstein each shot a round of 52.

Sterling shot 56 in this jamboree.

Sturgis is back in action on Friday when they host the Team Choice Invitational at Klinger Lake Country Club.

Comments / 0

Related
joeinsider.com

Cross Country Roundup: September 8-10

Saturday, Centreville hosted Constantine, Colon, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and 13 other schools in the Centreville Invitational cross country meet. The high school races were split into a junior/senior and sophomore/freshman divisions, along with a middle school event. In the 11th/12th races, Centreville’s boys placed sixth and Constantine’s ninth. In the...
CENTREVILLE, MI
joeinsider.com

Football Gallery: Three Rivers 35, Otsego 0

Three Rivers football earned a 35-0 road shutout of Otsego Friday, putting the Wildcats at 2-1 overall and in Wolverine Conference play. TR hosts Niles in week four. Otsego (0-3) travels to Sparta next week. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. Three Rivers 14 7 14 0 35. Otsego 0 0...
THREE RIVERS, MI
joeinsider.com

Football Box Score: Bridgman 56, Mendon 50

Mendon football fell in a high-scoring affair Friday at home 56-50 against Bridgman. The Hornets came about as close as anyone has recently to beating the Bees, who extended their winning streak to 19 games. Next for Mendon (1-2) is a home game next Friday against Bloomingdale. Bridgman (3-0) plays...
MENDON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgis, MI
Sturgis, MI
Sports
City
Lake, MI
City
Otsego, MI
City
Vicksburg, MI
City
Plainwell, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
joeinsider.com

Football Box Score: Sturgis 55, Plainwell 34

Friday’s battle of the Trojans was a high-scoring affair which saw Sturgis finish with a 55-34 home win over Plainwell. Jacob Thompson had a monster game, rushing for six touchdowns and throwing one with 302 rushing yards on 23 carries. Now 2-1 overall and in Wolverine Conference play, Sturgis...
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish dropped the home opener to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday Afternoon. Even though the game didn’t go as fans thought it would, that didn’t stop people from having fun and coming together to cheer on the Irish.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame’s loss to Marshall brings back feelings of past nightmares

I was born just before the start of the Davie era. From my earliest memories up through high school, there were some pretty rough moments. Willingham year’s being my first memories, being there in person for the Air Force blowout in ‘07 (after losing to Navy), and early Kelly letdowns (Navy, Tulsa, USF) all stand out to me. Yesterday’s loss to Marshall will unfortunately be one of those games that stick out in a similar fashion. The anger and disappointment from fans is understandable. There is nothing you can point to in this game as something to build on or be proud of. There is a lot that needs to be examined from this coaching staff, and a lot these players are going to need to put in, to salvage this season. With all of that being said, I don’t think this loss is as shocking as we may think.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamboree#Golfers#Trojan#Piper Sterling
103.3 WKFR

New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park

As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Club 93.7

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
threeriversnews.com

New Brews: Useless Creatures Brewing Company opens in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Opening up a new brewery during one of the biggest events of the year in Three Rivers can be seen as a great way to get off the ground. But, for Evan Monroe, one of the owners of the new Useless Creatures Brewing Company, having their grand opening during HarmonyFest made him just a bit nervous, but said it all worked out in the end throughout a busy opening day.
THREE RIVERS, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller

For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One in critical condition after Three Rivers house explosion

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A house explosion is under investigation in Three Rivers, Michigan. First responders arrived at the 1500 block of Eight Street after 11:40 p.m. Sunday. They found the house wasn’t on fire, but that an explosion happened inside. There was no one found injured...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

2 Battle Creek students hit by cars Friday morning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two Battle Creek Public Schools students were hit by cars walking to school Friday morning, according to police. Both students were hit within minutes of each other in different parts of the city, police said. A 9-year-old girl was hit by the intersection of Cedar...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

Dowagiac student suspended after making threats to middle school

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac student is in trouble after allegedly making online threats against the middle school. Police searched the child’s home, but did not find any weapons. The investigation continued resulting in the student being suspended from school until further notice. In a letter to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy