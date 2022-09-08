Trojan golfers play twin jamborees

The Sturgis golf team played 18 holes on Wednesday.

There was basically a double-header played, with two jamborees taking place at one location, Lake Doster. Otsego hosted the first event on the front nine holes, Plainwell hosted the second on the back nine holes.

Sturgis came in second place in the second jamboree, shooting a team score of 203. Winning this jamboree was Otsego, that team score was 199. Plainwell was second with a team score of 201.

Leading Sturgis in this round was Aspen Hyska, she shot a 47 overall.

Maddy Webb fired a 50 and Citori Kosmerick added a 53. Hannah Falkenstein and Mia Martinez each shot a round of 54, Piper Sterling shot a 55.

Sturgis coach Ken Schau said his team was pleased with their performances on the day.

“We were happy with our play today,” he said. “We set a goal of breaking 200 for each nine (holes) and we were very close.”

Sturgis fired a 201 in the first jamboree, that was good for fourth place. Plainwell and Otsego both shot a team score of 192 and Vicksburg was third with a 200 in this jamboree.

Webb’s round of 48 led Sturgis. Martinez shot a 50.

Kosmerick added a round of 51, Hyska and Falkenstein each shot a round of 52.

Sterling shot 56 in this jamboree.

Sturgis is back in action on Friday when they host the Team Choice Invitational at Klinger Lake Country Club.