Donald Trump’s unannounced landing at an airport 26 miles west of Washington DC this weekend has led to a mountain of online speculation about the reason for his visit to the US capital.On Sunday, the former president was seen landing at Dulles international Airport after reportedly flying from his Bedminster residence and golf resort in New Jersey.Video shared on social media by @PenguinSix, a freelance journalist based in DC, showed Mr Trump disembarking the Cessna Citation X jet he has used for air transport since leaving office before getting into a black Sport Utility Vehicle. Mr Trump appeared to...

POTUS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO