Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines

450 people were out walking the morning of September 11 to fight against epilepsy. They wore purple at Saratoga Spa State Park in light of the event. “We hope that we can help people when they begin their journey…” Executive Director Jeannine Garab said. “… if you kind of find us early on, we feel like we can be the most effective.”

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO