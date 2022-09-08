Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines

Read full article on original website
WNYT
Kansas ex-sec. of state resigns from ‘We Build the Wall’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from...
WNYT
Poliovirus detected in New York State
Local pediatricians are responding to Governor Hochul’s decision to declare a state of emergency in response to the recent detection of polio in four New York counties and in New York City. The virus has been detected in sewage samples taken from Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and now Nassau counties.
WNYT
Sheriff: Three children among the five found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home
ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sheriff: Three children among the five found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
WNYT
Data shows many NY prisoners illegally being kept in solitary for too long
According to newly released data, the New York State Prison Department has been violating the HALT Solitary Confinement Act. The data required to be released under the law says that 46% of people in solitary confinement have been illegally held beyond the 15 consecutive day maximum allowed by the act. Some have been held in solitary for up to 72 consecutive days.
WNYT
Governor Hochul signs 9/11 legislation
Just ahead of the 21st anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, Governor Kathy Hochul today signed five pieces of legislation to provide support to victims, survivors, and their families. Several of the bills will help to remove barriers and delays from the victim compensation fund and workers’ compensation claims....
WNYT
Hundreds Participate in ‘Walk to End Epilepsy’
450 people were out walking the morning of September 11 to fight against epilepsy. They wore purple at Saratoga Spa State Park in light of the event. “We hope that we can help people when they begin their journey…” Executive Director Jeannine Garab said. “… if you kind of find us early on, we feel like we can be the most effective.”
WNYT
Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked...
