The Verge
President Joe Biden speaks after groundbreaking for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor plant
President Joe Biden traveled to Ohio on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor plant, one of the first domestic chip-making facilities to come out of the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act. Intel’s Friday groundbreaking ceremony kicked off construction of what the company has...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments worth $1,657 go out next week – when you’ll get cash
SEPTEMBER Social Security checks worth $1,657 will start going out to Americans next week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth - and when you receive the benefits depends on your birthday:. September 14 if...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?
Stimulus payments are now coming for residents of two more states.
Trump unexpectedly lands in DC prompting mounting speculation over FBI probe
Donald Trump’s unannounced landing at an airport 26 miles west of Washington DC this weekend has led to a mountain of online speculation about the reason for his visit to the US capital.On Sunday, the former president was seen landing at Dulles international Airport after reportedly flying from his Bedminster residence and golf resort in New Jersey.Video shared on social media by @PenguinSix, a freelance journalist based in DC, showed Mr Trump disembarking the Cessna Citation X jet he has used for air transport since leaving office before getting into a black Sport Utility Vehicle. Mr Trump appeared to...
EcoFlow Delta Pro battery review: maximum solar power for an uncertain world
It’s hard to imagine, but there could soon come a time when a 100-pound battery on wheels that costs $3,699 is something you’ll want or even need. Maybe it’s because you want to take out some insurance in the form of emergency backup power now that the public grid is increasingly under siege by heatwaves, fires, and floods. Or maybe, like me, you just want to take advantage of your employer’s new work-from-home policy to disappear into the forest for weeks at a time with a laptop, Starlink RV, Super73-ZX e-bike, and all the latest gadgets that define modernity.
