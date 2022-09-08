ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

A food hall in Milwaukee's Uptown neighborhood one block east of Wauwatosa is now open. North Avenue Market is home to local food providers.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
A food hall in Milwaukee's Uptown neighborhood one block east of Wauwatosa is now open.

North Avenue Market, 5900 W. North Ave., is providing a home for several local food and drink providers within a renovated former Associated Bank branch.

It opened Wednesday, according to the market's website.

The 150-seat food hall, which includes a central bar, will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

What are the vendors at North Avenue Market?

Its vendors are A & B Desserts, Arty's Sweet Talk Cupcakes, A Taste of Java, Fresh Farm Bowls, Mosler's Vault cocktail bar operated by the owners of Bittercube, The Packed Picnic Co., Sam's Deli and S'lendid Boba Tea.

The development includes something Milwaukee's other food halls lack: a drive-thru window

Other features include live entertainment, family-friendly games, and a fireplace with both indoor and outdoor seating.

The $2.2 million North Avenue Market is being financed in part with a $1.86 million loan that was approved a year ago by Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., a nonprofit business lender.

North Avenue Market expects to attract most of its customers from such nearby neighborhoods as Uptown Crossing, Washington Heights and East Tosa.

Its operator is Chris Harris Morse.

