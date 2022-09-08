ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When fall colors could peak in Wisconsin

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
It might not feel like fall yet with summer temperatures still hanging around, but with Labor Day in the rearview, we're not far from sweater weather and fall colors.

Some trees have already started to turn, but we're still at least a month away from peak color across most of the state. Decreasing daylight triggers trees to begin changing (so it usually happens around the same time every year), but weather plays a role, too, especially in the vibrancy of the colors. Read more about how this year's season is shaping up.

While you're most likely to find the best colors in the vast forests of northern Wisconsin, there are plenty of spots in the Milwaukee area, too. Or you could plan a fall drive to see both fall colors and some of the state's other natural wonders, including waterfalls and Lake Michigan.

Whatever you do, make sure you take advantage of the fleeting season while you can.

What's your favorite fall colors spot? Email me, Chelsey Lewis, at clewis@journalsentinel.com or find me on Twitter at @chelseylew and @TravelMJS.

Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

I live in southeast Fond du Lac county and I have had two trees that started turning about a month ago. But they're always early. Starting to see some more turn. But, yes, like everyone else, it's a good 4+ more weeks until peak in this part of the state.

