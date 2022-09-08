ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DASH Price Analysis: DASH Price is Still Range-Bound, What Happens Next?

Dash coin is trading under a narrow horizontal range between $42 and $50 support for resistance. The volume oscillator indicator moves to retest its neutral zone. The price of the DASH coin is down 3.8% at 0.002221 Satoshis along with Bitcoin. DASH coin is looking a bit bullish this week...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Chain Price Analysis: What about these Descending Steps by XCN Crypto?

Chain price has been bearish and falling through a descending parallel channel over the hourly chart. XCN crypto has fallen below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of XCN/BTC is at 0.000003793 BTC with an intraday drop of 1.41%. Over the hourly price chart, the chain...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Ravencoin Price Analysis: RVN Crypto Hits 60-Day High, Still 30% Rally Left

Ravencoin has broken above the resistance level after retreating from the bullish trend. RNV crypto is trading above important moving averages like 20, 50, 100, and 200. Trading volume decreased by 47% to $185 million compared to the previous night. Following a reversal from a bullish trend, Ravencoin (RVN) has...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL is on The Verge to Break Falling Trendline

Filecoin (FIL) is moving towards a downsloping trendline. The FIL price is being seen above the mid-band of the Bollinger Bands indicator. FIL Coin’s market cap is up 3.5% to $1.77 billion. The cryptocurrency’s entire market cap is attempting to recover its losses, resulting in a 2.8% gain in...
MARKETS
