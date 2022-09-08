Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
Monero Price Analysis: Will XMR Reach to $200 level before The End of September?
Monero Coin (XMR) again started forming a higher low with an increase of 4.3% in the last 24 hours. Bulls propelled XMR price above the red moving lines of the EMA Ribbon indicator. The correlation between Bitcoin and XMR appears to be weak, thus causing the pair to lose 3.3%...
themarketperiodical.com
Dogecoin Price Analysis: MEMECoin DOGE Shows Positive recovery as RSI Reaches Semi-line
Dogecoin is forming a high-low due to the recent rally. Investors are hoarding DOGE tokens above the 20-day EMA. The volume Oscillator indicator shows neutral changes in volume. Dogecoin price is forming a high-low despite the recent decline. Buyers lost almost 10% of their gains on the monthly price scale...
themarketperiodical.com
The Graph Price Analysis: GRT Recorded 10% Recovery This Week, Are You Expecting More?
The Graph token (GRT) has breached the first resistance level of $0.11 amid little recovery. In the hourly time frame, the GRT price is trading above the green moving line of the MA ADX indicator. The pair price of the GRT token along with the Bitcoin is slightly up by...
themarketperiodical.com
Stellar Price Analysis: What is the Recovery Rate of XLM Crypto Inside the Consolidation Phase?
Stellar price is trading inside the consolidation phase over the daily chart. XLM crypto is trying to recover till 20 EMA and is still behind 50, 100, and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of XLM/BTC is at 0.000005335 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.99%. Since June 24, Stellar’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
themarketperiodical.com
Axie Infinity Price Analysis: AXS Consolidates at Lower Level, What about Highs?
Axie Infinity’s price has been caged inside the consolidation phase at an all-time low over the daily chart. AXS crypto is trading at 20 EMA and is trying for 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of AXS/BTC is at 0.0007235 BTC with an intraday gain of...
themarketperiodical.com
Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL Crypto Caged Inside the Range, What about Escape?
Filecoin price must escape the consolidation phase to surge over the daily chart. FIL crypto is trading below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of FIL/BTC is at 0.0003086 BTC with an intraday gain of 1.65%. On the daily chart, the price of Filecoin is...
themarketperiodical.com
DASH Price Analysis: DASH Price is Still Range-Bound, What Happens Next?
Dash coin is trading under a narrow horizontal range between $42 and $50 support for resistance. The volume oscillator indicator moves to retest its neutral zone. The price of the DASH coin is down 3.8% at 0.002221 Satoshis along with Bitcoin. DASH coin is looking a bit bullish this week...
themarketperiodical.com
Chain Price Analysis: What about these Descending Steps by XCN Crypto?
Chain price has been bearish and falling through a descending parallel channel over the hourly chart. XCN crypto has fallen below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of XCN/BTC is at 0.000003793 BTC with an intraday drop of 1.41%. Over the hourly price chart, the chain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
themarketperiodical.com
Ravencoin Price Analysis: RVN Crypto Hits 60-Day High, Still 30% Rally Left
Ravencoin has broken above the resistance level after retreating from the bullish trend. RNV crypto is trading above important moving averages like 20, 50, 100, and 200. Trading volume decreased by 47% to $185 million compared to the previous night. Following a reversal from a bullish trend, Ravencoin (RVN) has...
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Investors Hope to See $2000 Level Soon, 200-DMA Remains to Break
Ethereum Coin (ETH) price is moving towards the next round level of $2000. Vital moving averages like 20, 50 and 100 are well below the current price. Buyers accumulated ETH coins well above the $1400-key support level. Ethereum (ETH) completed the prior session’s gains and is currently trading in a...
themarketperiodical.com
Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL is on The Verge to Break Falling Trendline
Filecoin (FIL) is moving towards a downsloping trendline. The FIL price is being seen above the mid-band of the Bollinger Bands indicator. FIL Coin’s market cap is up 3.5% to $1.77 billion. The cryptocurrency’s entire market cap is attempting to recover its losses, resulting in a 2.8% gain in...
themarketperiodical.com
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH Market Cap Exceeds $450 Million, More Upside to Come
Bitcoin Cash Coin (BCH) is up a little over 10% this week. BCH price fluctuates below the upper band of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The weekly price action suggests a high-low formation in the weekly time frame. Bitcoin Cash Coin (BCH) has been struggling on a roller-coaster ride since recording...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themarketperiodical.com
Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG Settles at 200-DMA as it Waits for Weekly Closing
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) price is trading near a monthly high. Buyers are struggling on the 200-day moving average in terms of the daily price scale. The On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator is moving above $6 million. After hitting monthly highs, the price of Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is again moving sideways...
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Crypto Trying to Sustain at the Verge of Ascending Triangle!
Shiba Inu price has been struggling to escape the ascending triangle pattern and is still at the neckline. SHIB crypto has recovered above 20, 50, and 100 DMA and is still below 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of SHIB/BTC is at 0.000000000612 BTC with an intraday gain of 0.08%.
Comments / 0