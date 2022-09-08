ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Apartment Expansion Brings Questions

HOWELL – The Zoning Board heard initial testimony for proposed expansion of the existing apartment complex at North American Drive, but the plan failed to reach a vote. The application of Countryside North American Partners, L.P. ran into issues within minutes of the start of their presentation to the Board, as concerns about the traffic, encroachment upon neighboring properties, and affordable housing came to the forefront.
HOWELL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Welcomes 12 New Members [EXCLUSIVE]

Hatzolah of Central Jersey this Motzei Shabbos welcomed 12 new active members who graduated their observing period to the team as it continues to cover more areas around Central Jersey. The new members reside throughout Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Howell and Manchester. For more than 39 years, Hatzolah has not...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Payment Deal Paves Way For Sports Complex In Brick

BRICK – If not for a new financial agreement with the developer of a planned sports dome in town, the facility might not have been built. During the August 23 council meeting, the governing body voted for an introduced ordinance that established a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with LCP Sports II Urban Renewal LLC.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Tinton Falls, NJ
Traffic
City
Tinton Falls, NJ
City
Eastampton Township, NJ
Tinton Falls, NJ
Government
NJ.com

Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
FORT LEE, NJ
roi-nj.com

New 629-unit community on Jersey City’s West Side leases up

Jersey City’s West Side has experienced a lot of development as of late, and it is attracting significant private investment along with infrastructure improvements that are spurring a wave of new modern developments. To solidify this fact, 3 Acres, the upscale new rental building located at 400 Claremont Ave.,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Roads#Construction Maintenance#The Red Roof Inn#The Local Finance Board#The Borough Council
Jersey Shore Online

Police Posting DWI Checkpoint

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A sobriety checkpoint will be held from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the night of Saturday, September 10 on Route 35 South, officials said. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will be working with the police departments from Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach to screen drivers for signs of impairment, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
centraljersey.com

Middlesex commissioner director calls on Sayreville Democratic chairman to resign from position, boards after alleged bribery charges

SAYREVILLE – Middlesex County Board of Commissioners Director Ronald G. Rios has called on the chairman of the Sayreville Borough Democratic Organization to resign from his position, as well as the many boards he is currently affiliated with after he was alleged to have accepted “several thousands of dollars” in bribes.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

The Atlantic Hub

Red Bank, NJ
146
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News for Rumson, Red Bank, Eatontown, Monmouth Beach, West LongBranch,

 https://centraljersey.com/atlantic-hub/

Comments / 0

Community Policy