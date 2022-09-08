HOWELL – The Zoning Board heard initial testimony for proposed expansion of the existing apartment complex at North American Drive, but the plan failed to reach a vote. The application of Countryside North American Partners, L.P. ran into issues within minutes of the start of their presentation to the Board, as concerns about the traffic, encroachment upon neighboring properties, and affordable housing came to the forefront.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO