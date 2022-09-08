ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan NYCHA complex’s water issues remain amid test concerns

By Henry Rosoff, Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215d4U_0hn4UnAT00

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Water samples from NYCHA’s Jacob Riis Houses continue to test negative for arsenic after an initial positive test , a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said late Wednesday, while revealing that results now show possible Legionella bacteria.

Residents of the sprawling Lower East Side public-housing complex were still advised against using water in their buildings to drink or cook until further testing is complete, the spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

More Manhattan News

In the same statement, City Hall revealed the possible detection of Legionella, the bacteria that causes the potentially deadly Legionnaires’ disease, while saying that they “suspect these results are inaccurate,” and noting that “Legionella cannot be spread through drinking water.” The spokesperson also said that a review of the city’s Legionella surveillance data showed no reported or confirmed cases at the Riis Houses within the last 12 months.

The spokesperson said that City Hall received those results Wednesday from the same testing service that detected traces of arsenic in water samples from the development. The troubling discovery of the hazardous element was first reported on Sept. 2, with officials urging over 2,500 residents at the complex to refrain from ingesting water. City workers have been on hand to distribute safe water.

Retests of the samples have since come back negative for arsenic, City Hall said Wednesday, calling the results “encouraging.” Still, officials asked residents not to drink or cook with their water “out of an abundance of caution” until further testing is complete.

Bronx Legionnaires’ disease cluster has ended: health department

PIX11 News first reported residents’ concerns over cloudy water at the development in August, though the city has insisted that the two issues are separate.

One resident of the Riis Houses told PIX11 on Tuesday that he had been preliminarily diagnosed with arsenic poisoning after feeling ill for weeks. And in a PIX11 Morning News appearance on the same day, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said that NYCHA is “going to have to rebuild a lot of trust in Jacob Riis.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Water at Jacob Riis Houses safe to drink, city says

NEW YORK (AP) — Water at a Manhattan NYCHA complex is safe to drink after earlier tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic, city officials said Saturday. A tweeted video showed Mayor Eric Adams and another official drinking glasses of water from a tap at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village. Tests by […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Jacob Riis Houses residents still concerned about water supply

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A boisterous meeting between residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan and NYCHA officials broke out following the latest twist in the week-long water supply saga at the public housing complex. “We’re going to get answers,” a resident said. The city said there was never any arsenic in the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Council members, NYCHA tenants demand water testing in buildings

Community leaders and NYCHA tenants gathered in Brooklyn on Friday to demand NYCHA test the water in all its buildings and publicize the results. The rally took place in East New York. Council members Charles Barron and Darlene Mealy gathered to call for action. This comes after it had been...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD commissioner says department is ready for 'anything'

As the city reflects 21 years after 9/11, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell stressed the importance of staying vigilant in the fight against terrorism. "While we maintain the position that we will try to thwart every single threat and prevent any terror attack that comes in New York City's way, I think it's important to know that we have to make sure that every single day we are assessing the threats that come our way, we are reviewing the intelligence and we have boots on the ground ready to respond to that," Sewell told Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Riis
The Staten Island Advance

‘Multiple’ gas leaks leave Staten Island families without cooking gas for nearly a week; restoration timeline unclear

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses is without cooking gas until further notice. Local elected officials and community leaders are working together to support the affected tenants and are working with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which owns the property, to restore service as soon as possible.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
police1.com

MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways

NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ridership Records on MTA Commuter Railroads

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced record ridership on Metropolitan Transportation Authority commuter railroads Wednesday, September 7. The Long Island Rail Road surpassed 200,000 riders on a weekday for the first time since March 2020, carrying 203,983 riders. Metro-North Railroad carried a record 179,268 riders on Wednesday, surpassing the railroad's previous record set on June 28 of 174,900.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Testing#Nycha#Drinking Water#Diseases#General Health#Manhattan Nycha#Manhattan News#City Hall
Daily News

Body found on NYC subway tracks; NYPD believes homeless man in tunnel struck by a passing train

A man believed to be homeless was found dead on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, cops and transit officials said. The man’s body was first found north of the Canal St. station on the Lexington Ave. line by the operator of an uptown No. 5 train at 9:19 a.m., MTA officials said. The operator stopped short of the corpse. Authorities later determined the victim was ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspicious package probe delays dozens of flights at Newark airport

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of flights were delayed Sunday at Newark airport after authorities responded to a report of a suspicious package, officials said. The package was reportedly found in a restroom in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport and Level 1 of the terminal was immediately evacuated while officials investigated the scene, […]
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Vice

New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter

On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
PIX11

9/11 victims honored at memorial ceremony in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Sunday marks 21 years since terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more injured on New York City’s darkest day. In the more than two decades since, cancer and other health issues have claimed the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy