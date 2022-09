INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.(WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights-of-way. Campaign signs in state highway right-of-way are prohibited by Indiana Code, they’re not permitted in state right-of-way any time of the year, whether it is a primary or general election cycle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO