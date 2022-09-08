Read full article on original website
TIFF Deal Logjam Loosening? ‘The Blackening’ Scares Up Three WW Offers For Horror-Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: After a weekend in which distributors launched a salvo of great films into awards season, what about the acquisitions market? Here’s one that ought to sale by today or tomorrow. Sources said that the MRC horror-comedy The Blackening has three offers on the table for world rights, encompassing both theatrical distributors and streamers. The Tim Story-directed film had its world premiere Saturday, September 10 at 11:59p at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, and it was by all accounts a raucous event. MRC Film is selling with Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins, who is also a producer. Scripted by Tracy Oliver and...
The 10 Grossest Things That Happen in ‘House of the Dragon’ (So Far)
“House of the Dragon” is a hit, and it’s clearly trying to raise the bar set by “Game of Thrones” in every department — including disgust and shock value. Just shy of half a season in, this show is on track to out-gross its predecessor with violence, body horror, and incest. It might be nauseating to watch sometimes, but it’s still impressive. To celebrate this perverse achievement, here are the 10 grossest things in “House of the Dragon” Season 1 (so far). 10. “The Heir for a Day” The only verbal and not visual item on this list still bears noting. After Queen...
