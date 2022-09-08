Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
Effingham Radio
James “Danny” Fuller, 68
James “Danny” Fuller, 68, of Mattoon, Illinois, passed away at 2:02 PM in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. James was born December 6, 1953 in Mattoon, Illinois the son of James Harold and Marilyn (Barr) Fuller. He was a truck driver for Boswell Farms and worked at RR Donnelly for many years. He was a former member of the Mattoon Eagles Club in Mattoon, Illinois and he enjoyed gardening.
nowdecatur.com
Two Millikin Student-Athletes Sign First NIL Deal
September 9, 2022 – Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services has just reached an agreement with two Millikin University student-athletes, Jordan Carson (Wrestling) and Elyce Kundsen (Woman’s Basketball), as the first paid Name, Image, and Likeness Deal within the Millikin athletics department. The NCAA’s new ruling on NIL deals...
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Los Rancheros In Taylorville Closed
Los Rancheros in Taylorville has been closed. Regional Radio News has learned of the closure on Thursday evening and in following up on it found out through the Illinois Secretary of State that they were involuntarily dissolved in January of 2022. Their certificate of registration has been expired and Regional Radio News is working hard to get with the owners of Los Rancheros to find out more about why the restaurant is closed down. This is an ongoing story and we will have more on this as it becomes available.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Announces Apprenticeship Symposium On Tuesday, September 13th
The Effingham County Chamber Workforce Development Committee excitedly invites you to the Apprenticeship Symposium scheduled for Tuesday, September 13 from 7:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Effingham. Apprenticeships are an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police Department arrested 32 year old DeJuan E. Hovis of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. DeJuan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Police Department arrested 30 year old Jeffrey J. Myers of ffingham for an Effingham County...
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot
This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
High school student never let his cancer define him, said loved ones
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is grieving the loss of a student that made quite the impact. Keaton Gabel, a high school student at Effingham High School, died from cancer Saturday. The school community is rallying behind the Gabel family. They wore yellow Wednesday to honor him. Gold is the color representing childhood cancer, […]
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Nathan A. Roley of Dieterich for a Jasper County FTA warrant for fleeing/attempting to elude police. Nathan posted $325 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 25 year old Luis G. F. Antonio of Effingham for DUI alcohol and failure to...
newschannel20.com
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
Effingham Radio
Van Buren Street To Close At Railroad Crossing
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois 130/Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just north of Decatur Street in Newton will be closed from Monday, Sept. 12, to Wednesday, Sept. 14. The closure is necessary to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace with an asphalt crossing....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
wlds.com
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Bid Package
The Shelby County Board approved the custom farming contract and steps to be taken to receive sealed bids and award the contract for next year’s wheat and bean crop. For those interested in bidding on the custom farming of the Shelby County farm ground, please download all the files below for your review and submission as outlined in the documents.
