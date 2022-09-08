South Central FFA hosted the Labor Day Car Show and 5k at Kinmundy on September 5th. They had a great turnout with 102 cars. Tom Brough from Salem won Best Car of Show for the second year in a row with a different car this year. There were also cars from all over the area, with many traveling over 100 miles to attend.

KINMUNDY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO