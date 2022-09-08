Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police Department arrested 32 year old DeJuan E. Hovis of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. DeJuan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Police Department arrested 30 year old Jeffrey J. Myers of ffingham for an Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Announces Apprenticeship Symposium On Tuesday, September 13th
The Effingham County Chamber Workforce Development Committee excitedly invites you to the Apprenticeship Symposium scheduled for Tuesday, September 13 from 7:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Effingham. Apprenticeships are an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid...
Effingham Radio
South Central FFA Hosts Labor Day Car Show And 5k
South Central FFA hosted the Labor Day Car Show and 5k at Kinmundy on September 5th. They had a great turnout with 102 cars. Tom Brough from Salem won Best Car of Show for the second year in a row with a different car this year. There were also cars from all over the area, with many traveling over 100 miles to attend.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on 4th Street
The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a structure at 908 S 4. th Street at 11:03 am on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Upon arrival, crews had smoke visible from the first-floor windows of the exterior of the structure. Engine 576 crew deployed a 1 ¾’ hose and utilized...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Public Works Department Announces Oiling of Roads
Please avoid contact with any fresh oil and use caution around road crews. Thank you for your cooperation!
