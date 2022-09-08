Lamont resident killed in fatal crash on Copus Road

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday morning, a Lamont, woman was killed in a car crash on Copus Road west of I-5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:45 a.m., CHP crews and medical personnel responded to the crash.

A 2004 Ford, driven by Elvira Lopez, 55, was trying to pass a big rig by entering the eastbound lane but did not have the proper clearance as she reentered the westbound lane, according to CHP. Lopez hit the big rig, driven by Juan Ledezma, 43, as she was trying to merge back into the westbound lane. She then lost control of the car, ran off the road and flipped over.

Elvira’s passenger was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. Her name has not yet been released.

Lopez suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ledezma suffered minor injuries.

