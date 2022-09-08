Read full article on original website
Related
Heat wave reaches 10th day in a row in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, as Tropical Storm Kay changed the forecast from hot to wet, bringing fears of flooding across the region and possible damage from powerful winds. A flood watch will be...
Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico's Baja peninsula
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tropical Storm Kay appeared headed out to sea just short of the U.S. border Friday, after dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. While Kay is expected to continue weakening, it brought some rain to southernmost California. The...
Hurricane Kay set to brush Mexico's Baja peninsula
BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico — Hurricane Kay steamed toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula Thursday, and forecasters say it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend. Authorities in Baja opened shelters and closed schools ahead of Kay, which...
Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Hurricane Kay gained strength in the Pacific Wednesday and began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads. Forecasters said there's a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cal-ISO: No rolling blackouts for San Diego Tuesday due to consumer conservation
SAN DIEGO — It looks like California made it through another day of high heat and high energy usage without any rolling power outages. Just after 8 p.m. California Iso tweeted that "the grid operator ended its Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3 with no load sheds for the night. Consumer conservation played a big part in protecting electric grid reliability. Thank you, California!"
State may permanently shrink internet and cell phone discounts for low-income Californians
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. During the pandemic, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to...
Game on | The dueling sports betting measures Californians will soon vote on
SAN DIEGO — With the new NFL season kicking off, this could be the last year without legalized sports betting here in California. In November, voters will have two different ballot measures to choose from that would make sports betting legal in the Golden State. It's hard to miss...
Unanswered cries: Why California faces a shortage of mental health workers
SAN DIEGO — This investigation was first published by CalMatters. The need for therapists, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists is greater than ever. Under relentless pressure from the pandemic and inflation, wildfires and gun violence, racism and war, Californians are crying out for help. But that doesn’t mean they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crossing Imperial County’s open desert, migrants increasingly find death
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — “Desconocido/a.”. The engraving on a heart-shaped plaque posted on a yellow wooden cross stands out in the landscape of rocky hills and shrubs. There’s half a dozen of them across California's borderlands. James Cordero, who leads a group of volunteers to stock water,...
California lawmakers approved CARE Court. What comes next?
SAN DIEGO — This investigation was originally published here on CalMatters. In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community...
Poway Unified School District forced to send students home early due to AC issues
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marked the 8th day in a row of the California’s Flex Alert. The state’s grid operator reported the power grid peak demand hit a new all-time record on Tuesday. The alerts have triggered businesses, government buildings and even school districts to close early.
Wildfire in Fallbrook stopped at 30 acres
FALLBROOK, Calif. — A vegetation fire burned 30 acres in the hilly De Luz area of North San Diego County Sunday. The fire was 10% contained when the forward rate of spread was stopped around 4:40 p..m. Firefighters will remain on the scene, building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHP's annual Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown nets 600 so far
SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol officers have arrested more than 600 people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol statewide during the department's annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign, figures authorities will update later Monday. The maximum enforcement period got underway at 6 p.m. Friday...
Lawmakers approve groundbreaking internet privacy law for kids
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. When does a kid become an adult? It’s an elusive question that developmental psychologists, philosophers and parents might answer differently. But lawmakers can’t work with ambiguity. So in the late 1990s, Congress decided that — at least when...
New fast food worker law facing intense legal challenge
SAN DIEGO — A new state law giving fast food workers more power to fight for better wages and working conditions is now facing an intense legal challenge. AB 257 paved the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions. However, opponents...
CA Medical Board seeks to suspend license for Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who appeared on Amazing Race
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has accused a Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who finished 7th on Season 27 The Amazing Race, of committing gross negligence in three instances, one of which resulted in a stillbirth and two others that involved the infants suffering major injuries.
A state program that provides children’s hearing aids may be expanded to include more families
CALIFORNIA, USA — A proposal to expand a year-old California program that provides hearing aids to children was approved by the state Legislature in the final days of the session that ended Wednesday. If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the bills, the expansion will add about 2,000 additional deaf or...
Newsom expected to sign CARE Court bill into law any day now
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign his CARE Court proposal into law any day now. It’s a program he came up with to help address the homeless crisis. It requires court ordered treatment for Californians struggling with severe mental illness, but last minutes changes were made to the bill to address concerns before it made it to the governor’s desk.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0