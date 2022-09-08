ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS 8

Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico's Baja peninsula

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tropical Storm Kay appeared headed out to sea just short of the U.S. border Friday, after dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. While Kay is expected to continue weakening, it brought some rain to southernmost California. The...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Hurricane Kay set to brush Mexico's Baja peninsula

BAJA CALIFORNIA, Mexico — Hurricane Kay steamed toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula Thursday, and forecasters say it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend. Authorities in Baja opened shelters and closed schools ahead of Kay, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico's Baja California Peninsula

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Hurricane Kay gained strength in the Pacific Wednesday and began lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, where authorities prepared by opening shelters and closing some roads. Forecasters said there's a chance outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Cal-ISO: No rolling blackouts for San Diego Tuesday due to consumer conservation

SAN DIEGO — It looks like California made it through another day of high heat and high energy usage without any rolling power outages. Just after 8 p.m. California Iso tweeted that "the grid operator ended its Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3 with no load sheds for the night. Consumer conservation played a big part in protecting electric grid reliability. Thank you, California!"
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

California lawmakers approved CARE Court. What comes next?

SAN DIEGO — This investigation was originally published here on CalMatters. In the next two years, California’s 58 counties will be tasked with setting up new court systems to address the needs of people with severe mental illness who often languish on the streets. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Community...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Wildfire in Fallbrook stopped at 30 acres

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A vegetation fire burned 30 acres in the hilly De Luz area of North San Diego County Sunday. The fire was 10% contained when the forward rate of spread was stopped around 4:40 p..m. Firefighters will remain on the scene, building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
FALLBROOK, CA
CBS 8

CHP's annual Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown nets 600 so far

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol officers have arrested more than 600 people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol statewide during the department's annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign, figures authorities will update later Monday. The maximum enforcement period got underway at 6 p.m. Friday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Lawmakers approve groundbreaking internet privacy law for kids

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. When does a kid become an adult? It’s an elusive question that developmental psychologists, philosophers and parents might answer differently. But lawmakers can’t work with ambiguity. So in the late 1990s, Congress decided that — at least when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

New fast food worker law facing intense legal challenge

SAN DIEGO — A new state law giving fast food workers more power to fight for better wages and working conditions is now facing an intense legal challenge. AB 257 paved the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions. However, opponents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Newsom expected to sign CARE Court bill into law any day now

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign his CARE Court proposal into law any day now. It’s a program he came up with to help address the homeless crisis. It requires court ordered treatment for Californians struggling with severe mental illness, but last minutes changes were made to the bill to address concerns before it made it to the governor’s desk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

