Terre Haute, IN

2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus

By Nicole Krasean
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus.

According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6.

The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at 4 a.m. in Blumberg Hall.

The second report stemmed from an alleged incident at Mills Hall on August 23 at 10 p.m.

A map of Blumberg Hall and Mills Hall on ISU’s campus.

Due to the ongoing open investigations, ISU officials said there is no comment from the university at this time.

ISU’s website includes a page dedicated to resources for anyone who may have been assaulted or faced another form of misconduct.

#Rape#Isu#Violent Crime#Isupd
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

