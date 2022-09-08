Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Lorraine Sylvia Johnson
STOUGHTON – Lorraine Sylvia Johnson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 10, 1939, in Bristol, Wis., the daughter of Otto Kittilson and Olga (Herheim) Kittilson. Lorraine graduated from Sparta High School and from...
Channel 3000
Gerald Louis Polkinghorn
MADISON – Gerald L. Polkinghorn, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Madison, the son of Wilfred Polkinghorn and Marion Heise. Jerry married Betty Polkinghorn in June of 1959. Jerry worked...
Channel 3000
JoAnn A. Donahue
Sun Prairie – JoAnn A. (Berends) Donahue, age 88, passed away on August 31, 2022. She was born on August 21, 1934, in Glenwood City, WI, to Henry and Cecelia (Rosciszewski) Berends. JoAnn was born the youngest of 10 children and grew up on the family farm. She married Joseph Thomas “Tom” Donahue in 1955, and the two celebrated 66 years of marriage prior to Tom’s passing in 2021.
Channel 3000
Darlene F. Monson
MADISON – Darlene Faye Monson, age 83, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with family by her side. She was born December 15, 1938, in Madison, WI, to Hilda and Wilbur Ninedorf. Darlene was one of three girls with an indescribable bond. All that knew and loved her called her “Pete.” In 1957 Darlene graduated from Central High School and worked for a few years at Research Product.
Channel 3000
Janet Louise Emmerich
MADISON – Janet Louise Emmerich, who lived a full and good life for all of her 92 years, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Attic Angel Community in Middleton. She was born on July 24, 1930, the only daughter of Orren and Lillian (Nelson) Smart. She grew up in the Adams Street neighborhood and developed her ever-present giggle, gift for gab and that special twinkle in her eye while spending countless hours playing with friends at nearby Vilas Park and the zoo.
Channel 3000
Irene Phyllis Hackl
Irene Phyllis Hackl, age 83, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her home, with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Davis Corners United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 Noon to the time of service at 2:00 p.m. There will be a luncheon to follow.
Channel 3000
Gerald Arnold Emholtz
RIVER FALLS – Dr. Gerald Arnold Emholtz passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Waunakee, Wisconsin. He was born March 26, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jerry’s parents were Arnold and Hattie (Miller) Emholtz of Osseo, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Maple Grove Evangelical Church which is now Immanuel United Methodist Church of Corcoran. Jerry attended elementary and high school in Osseo. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jerry joined the United States Air Force and received his wings in 1954 and flew jet fighters but logged many hours in the P51 which by far and away was his favorite plane to fly. He returned home to serve in the Minnesota Air National Guard. Jerry was married in 1954 to Jean Kirkvold and they had three children. He returned to his studies in 1960 and received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1963. Jerry lived and practiced in River Falls, Wisconsin. He served in various offices in the Northwest District Chiropractic Association and served on the State Board of Directors for six years. Jerry served as president and received the Chiropractor of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin. He was a member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, served on the church council and frequently was seen ushering on Sundays. Jerry was a member of Lions Club since 1965, worked with the Boy Scouts, and was a member of the American Legion of River Falls. He was an avid bridge player involved with the River Falls men’s bridge league, senior bridge, barn bridge and three bridge clubs in Destin, Florida.
Channel 3000
Richard F. Trezek
Janesville – Richard Trezek, 58, of Janesville, Wisconsin passed away at home on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard Frank Trezek was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on June 20, 1964. He spent his childhood in Evansville then moved to Janesville when he was in the 6th grade and graduated from Parker senior high in 1983.
Channel 3000
Heather Marie Drath
Heather Marie Drath, age 43, passed away on August 29, 2022, at Central Wisconsin Center in Madison, WI. She was born on July 21, 1979, in Appleton, WI, the first born to Kenneth and Wendy (Scott) Drath. Heather was a sweet little girl born with many challenges. She loved pontoon boat rides and the wind blowing in her face. At the age of twelve, she moved from her home in Shiocton, WI to Central Wisconsin Center in Madison, WI. She is survived by parents, Kenny and Wendy Drath, Shiocton, WI; two brothers, Jeremy (Heidi) Drath, Shiocton, WI and Nick Drath, Colorado Springs, CO; paternal grandma, Betty Drath, New London, WI; and many other relatives. Heather was preceded in death by paternal grandpa, Dale Drath and maternal grandparents, Marion and Byron Scott. We would like to thank the staff at Central Wisconsin Center for their many years of excellent care given to Heather.
Channel 3000
Prescott Keith Hackett
Madison – Prescott Keith Hackett passed away on September 7, 2022, following surgery at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. Keith was born January 2, 1939, in Sauk County to Prescott and LaVerna (Keith) Hackett. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1958 and moved to Madison in 1960 to join the Madison Police Department. After 26 years of service, he retired as Detective Supervisor in February 1986. He was active with the Retired Madison Police Fund and led the organization for many years.
Channel 3000
Ronald Carter
Ronald Leon Carter, 60, of Richland Center passed away following a battle with cancer in his home on Sunday, September 4, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. The positive impact he had on everyone he met began when he was born to James and Vicki (Johnson) Carter of La Harpe, IL on September 12, 1961. He was married on September 10, 1983, to the love of his life and best friend, Toni Dunk. Ron built a life around the idea of working hard and playing even harder. He had a love for motorcycles, hunting, and tinkering with all things mechanical. He was lucky to have built a career he loved at S&S Cycle in Viola, WI, where he worked for over 20 years.
Channel 3000
Edward “Ed” Larsen Sr.
Edward “Ed” Larsen Sr, age 92 of Prairie du Sac, passed away September 2, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home, with his wife of 69 years by his side. He was born June 3, 1930, to Howard and Laura (Wolkow) Larsen in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. The family moved to...
Channel 3000
Tedric “Ted” Arthur Hill
Lodi– With his loved ones by his side, Tedric “Ted” Arthur Hill, age 51, passed away peacefully in his home in Lodi, WI on Sunday, September 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by family and his close friends. Ted...
Channel 3000
Mildred E. Blomquist
REEDSBURG/MIDDLETON – Mildred E. Blomquist, age 95, died peacefully at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Feb. 11, 1927, to Marius and Else Pagard, who emigrated from Denmark in the early 1920s. Mildred was raised in Chicago during...
Channel 3000
Norman Gordon
Norman Thomas Gordon, age 85, of Darlington, WI, passed away on September 8, 2022. He was born on January 22, 1937, in Darlington, the son of Gilman and Susan (Thill) Gordon. Living within a two-mile stretch of rural Darlington for his entire life, Norman graduated from high school and started crop and dairy farming on his family homestead. On June 28, 1958, he married the love of his life, Lois McGranahan, at the Darlington United Methodist Church.
Channel 3000
John A. Brown
John A. Brown age 51, of Arena, WI, passed away unexpectedly while on a hunting trip in Colorado. He was born on December 15, 1970, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Edna Brown and his brother, Christopher Brown. John is survived by his...
Channel 3000
Jack D. Henriksen
Jack D. Henriksen, age 73, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on Sept. 29, 1948, in Madison, the son of Alvin and Vesta (Hastings) Henriksen. Jack graduated from Oregon High School in 1967. He continued his education at UW -Whitewater and...
Channel 3000
Channel 3000
Channel 3000
