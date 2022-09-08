ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia offers plenty of leaf peeping opportunities in September, October

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With autumn approaching quickly, the hills of West Virginia will soon be ablaze with color. According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s 2022 fall foliage map, the first places to have peak colors will be in the Potomac Highlands region around the end of September.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished.
Governor calls for another special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has called for another special session, this time to consider establishment of a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program” within the Department of Economic Development, and allocation of additional funds for secondary road maintenance. On Saturday evening, Justice announced...
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
