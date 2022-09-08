Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
More About James Davis
Last week, I announced the masterful James Davis has "allowed" me to share his devotions on MageeNews.com. I promised...
mageenews.com
Dr. Wayne Poe Cockrell formally of Magee, Mississippi
Dr. Wayne Poe Cockrell of Orange Beach, Alabama, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on August 26, 2022. He was 90.
mageenews.com
Muriel Anita Montz, 72, Magee, Mississippi
Muriel Anita Montz, age 72, passed away on September 6, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, LA, on September 16, 1949, to Sidney and Sarah Applebaum Montz.
mageenews.com
Tina Mae “Tiny” Craft Puckett, 83 of Magee, Mississippi
(April 19, 1939 – September 8, 2022) Tina Mae "Tiny" Craft Puckett, 83 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from her...
mageenews.com
Jackie Graham Keyes of Magee, Mississippi
Jackie Graham Keyes, 70, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UMMC in Jackson, MS. She was born on April 18, 1952, in Hattiesburg, MS to the late James Edward and Minnie Lanell (Herrington) Graham.
mageenews.com
William A. Malley, 75 of Magee, Mississippi
William A. Malley, 75 of Magee, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Wesley Merit Health Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Friday, October 18, 1946, in Magee, Mississippi.
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg officers to be honored with ‘End of Watch’ memorial ride
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifty-five miles of scenic roadway through Forrest and Lamar counties will provide the backdrop for the "Deen & Tate 'End of Watch' Memorial Ride.". The escorted ride will raise funds in memory of Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were...
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
Jackson Free Press
Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery
A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football roundup: Alcorn, Valley take shutout losses; JSU, MC and Delta State cruise to wins
NEW ORLEANS — Alcorn State had a hard time in the Big Easy. Michael Pratt passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and Tulane romped past Alcorn 52-0 on Saturday. Tulane (2-0) racked up 558 yards of total offense and recorded its first shutout win since 1997. It was...
Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
mageenews.com
Southern Miss Suffers 2nd Loss of the Season Against No. 15 Miami
Searching for their first win of the 2022 Season, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team traveled to Miami, FL, to take on the nationally ranked #15 Miami Hurricanes for the first time in history. Miami is actually the hometown of USM Running Back Frank Gore, Jr., and his father played for the Miami Hurricanes in the 2001*, 2003, and 2004 seasons.
EPA launches investigation into Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, MS — CBS News reports that the EPA has announced an investigation into the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The crisis has left thousands of residents without water for multiple days. Jennifer Kaplan, spokesperson for the EPA's Office of Inspector General (OIG), said that the agency had...
mageenews.com
Turn to Christ for Courage
Sometimes, we, like the disciples, feel threatened by the inevitable storms of life. When we are fearful, we, too can turn to Christ for courage and for comfort.
Madison County Journal
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
Mississippi man arrested in Louisiana, charged with rape after leading officers on high-speed chase
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and home invasion after he fled from Louisiana officers and led them on a chase. KTVE in Monroe, Louisiana, reports that Ramon Stevenson, 23, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with First-Degree Rape, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.
mageenews.com
Every Good and Perfect Gift is From Above
The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in James 1:17: "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." Isn't it good to know that we serve a God, who provides 'every good and perfect gift' for His children? How comforting it is to have a Father, who doesn't shift or change with the winds and is forthright and focused with our ultimate happiness as His aim. As His children, we should constantly strive to show our appreciation with a grateful and obedient heart. Amen!
