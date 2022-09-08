ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

mageenews.com

More About James Davis

Last week, I announced the masterful James Davis has "allowed" me to share his devotions on MageeNews.com. I promised...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Dr. Wayne Poe Cockrell formally of Magee, Mississippi

Dr. Wayne Poe Cockrell of Orange Beach, Alabama, died peacefully and surrounded by his family on August 26, 2022. He was 90.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Muriel Anita Montz, 72, Magee, Mississippi

Muriel Anita Montz, age 72, passed away on September 6, 2022. She was born in New Orleans, LA, on September 16, 1949, to Sidney and Sarah Applebaum Montz.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Tina Mae “Tiny” Craft Puckett, 83 of Magee, Mississippi

(April 19, 1939 – September 8, 2022) Tina Mae "Tiny" Craft Puckett, 83 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from her...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Jackie Graham Keyes of Magee, Mississippi

Jackie Graham Keyes, 70, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UMMC in Jackson, MS. She was born on April 18, 1952, in Hattiesburg, MS to the late James Edward and Minnie Lanell (Herrington) Graham.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

William A. Malley, 75 of Magee, Mississippi

William A. Malley, 75 of Magee, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Wesley Merit Health Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Friday, October 18, 1946, in Magee, Mississippi.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery

A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Groups bring 25 trucks of water to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church. More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Southern Miss Suffers 2nd Loss of the Season Against No. 15 Miami

Searching for their first win of the 2022 Season, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles football team traveled to Miami, FL, to take on the nationally ranked #15 Miami Hurricanes for the first time in history. Miami is actually the hometown of USM Running Back Frank Gore, Jr., and his father played for the Miami Hurricanes in the 2001*, 2003, and 2004 seasons.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Turn to Christ for Courage

Sometimes, we, like the disciples, feel threatened by the inevitable storms of life. When we are fearful, we, too can turn to Christ for courage and for comfort.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Every Good and Perfect Gift is From Above

The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in James 1:17: "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." Isn't it good to know that we serve a God, who provides 'every good and perfect gift' for His children? How comforting it is to have a Father, who doesn't shift or change with the winds and is forthright and focused with our ultimate happiness as His aim. As His children, we should constantly strive to show our appreciation with a grateful and obedient heart. Amen!
MISSISSIPPI STATE

