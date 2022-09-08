ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

abc57.com

Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing

Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
wincountry.com

Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
NILES, MI
nbc25news.com

2 Michigan men arrested on multiple drug related charges

HURON COUNTY, Mich. — Huron County Task Drug Force arrested a Sebewaing man and a Unionville man on multiple drug related charges Thursday. On September 8, Huron County Drug Task Force's ongoing investigation had two residential search warrants served, leading to the arrests of two men. Randal D. Nitz,...
HURON COUNTY, MI
threeriversnews.com

Car crashes into downtown building, three injured

THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
THREE RIVERS, MI
