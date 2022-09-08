Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing
Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
Police looking for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in Battle Creek
The Battle Creek Police Department needs your help finding a man who’s accused of kidnapping and shooting at a woman he knows.
1 dead after shooting overnight in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, MI – A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot early Sunday in Benton Harbor. Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officials say just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, they responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Columbus Avenue. After they...
Man stabbed multiple times at mobile home park near Indiana border
NILES, MI – A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times Saturday at a mobile home park near the Michigan-Indiana border. Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick said the 63-year-old Edwardsburg man who was stabbed was stabilized before he was airlifted to a South Bend hospital for treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wincountry.com
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
Kalamazoo Co. deputies looking for missing man
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 20-year-old Nathaniel Brown who last had contact with his family and friends around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8.
Ottawa Co. deputies investigate arson, domestic disturbance
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after a domestic disturbance potentially led to a house fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
Driver dies, passenger in hospital after fiery crash in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday. The crash occurred on Main Street at 5th.
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
Man wounded as police fire upon him during incident ending with chaotic chase of stolen U-Haul
JENISON, MI -- A man was wounded after police fired upon him at two different locations during an incident that ended with a chaotic police pursuit of a stolen U-Haul truck that had rammed several cruisers. Police said the man was last known to be in stable condition after being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDPS: One dead after shooting
One person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers.
WNDU
Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
UPMATTERS
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
Kalamazoo man dies after suffering multiple gunshot wounds
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Kalamazoo man Sunday morning. The man’s identity was not immediately released in a Sunday, Sept. 11 news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Fox17
Teen driver in serious condition after crash that closed down US 131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries after a crash that shut down southbound US 131 for over an hour. Michigan State Police say that the female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a traffic attenuator. The car rolled, ejecting the driver.
nbc25news.com
2 Michigan men arrested on multiple drug related charges
HURON COUNTY, Mich. — Huron County Task Drug Force arrested a Sebewaing man and a Unionville man on multiple drug related charges Thursday. On September 8, Huron County Drug Task Force's ongoing investigation had two residential search warrants served, leading to the arrests of two men. Randal D. Nitz,...
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
threeriversnews.com
Car crashes into downtown building, three injured
THREE RIVERS — A downtown building was damaged and a driver was airlifted after a car crash in downtown Three Rivers early Saturday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building downtown. Upon arrival, officers located a Dodge Charger that was lodged in the building, one that houses PinUp Salon.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 2