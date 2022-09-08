Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Star Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Bengals: 'I Don't Like Any Of Them'
The Bengals are hoping to win their fourth-straight game over the Steelers on Sunday. Cincinnati swept Pittsburgh last season for the first time since 2009. The rivalry may not feel as heated as it's been in past years, but Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick says there's no love lost between both teams.
‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Tua becomes only QB ever to accomplish this feat vs. Belichick, Pats
On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa accomplished something that has never been done before against the New England Patriots during the Bill Belichick era. The Miami Dolphins quarterback improved to 4-0 in his career against the Belichick-led Patriots with a 20-7 victory in Week 1. No other QB has stayed undefeated through four or more starts against New England since Belichick became head coach in 2000.
NBC Sports
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.
Giants players on Brian Daboll's decision to go for two: 'F-yeah'
A year ago, the New York Giants made headlines for their passive, conservative offense that was essentially nonfunctional. That was highlighted by back-to-back quarterback sneaks to clear room for the punter in a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders. Now, under the leadership of first-year head coach Brian Daboll,...
NBC Sports
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle one of their top division rivals as they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and execute a Steelers-Bengals prediction and pick. The Steelers went 9-7-1 last season before falling in the wildcard...
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
NBC Sports
How Josh McDaniels, other ex-Pats fared in Raiders-Chargers
Josh McDaniels' first game as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is in the books. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator's first test with his new team took place in Los Angeles vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers. It was a competitive AFC West showdown, but McDaniels' group came up just short as they fell to L.A., 24-19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott: It’s very disappointing, but injuries happen
Dak Prescott started the first 64 games of his career and played nearly every offensive snap. But in Week 5 of the 2020 season the Cowboys quarterback had a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle that ended his season. In 2021, he had a shoulder injury that kept him out of part of training camp and a calf injury that kept him out a game.
NBC Sports
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB
In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
NBC Sports
Seahawks troll 49ers, NFC West with tweet after winless start
For at least 24 hours, the Seattle Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West. They should enjoy it while it lasts. Following the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, the 49ers' loss to the Chicago Bears Sunday morning and the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday afternoon in Week 1, the Seahawks -- who face off against the Denver Broncos on Monday night in Seattle -- are alone atop the division. The team's Twitter account wasted no time taking a victory lap.
NBC Sports
Javonte Williams or Melvin Gordon? Broncos intend to roll with the hot hand
The Broncos don’t have a bell cow running back. In any given game, they could. Asked by reporters on Friday how he plans to split the workload between running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon (pictured), Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett gave an answer that will drive some fantasy-football players crazy.
NBC Sports
Breer: Why Patriots passed on two strong candidates for OC job
Time will tell if Matt Patricia is cut out to be the New England Patriots' play-caller. In the meantime, we've heard plenty of questions about Bill Belichick's succession plan for Josh McDaniels. The Patriots didn't name an offensive coordinator following McDaniels' departure, with Patricia -- who has never called an...
NBC Sports
This stat puts Patriots' Week 1 offensive performance in startling perspective
The New England Patriots have had plenty of issues playing against the Miami Dolphins on the road in recent seasons, but it's been a long time since their offense performed as bad as it did Sunday. The Patriots could only generate one touchdown in a 20-7 loss to the Dolphins...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones suffered a back injury in loss to Dolphins
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones couldn’t lead the team to a win in Miami on Sunday and he didn’t emerge from the loss unscathed. Reporters in Miami for Sunday’s game noted that Jones was seen going for x-rays after the 20-7 loss was in the book. There was no word on what body part doctors were looking at and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had no update on Jones’ status during his postgame press conference.
Comments / 0