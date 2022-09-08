Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Pilot executes emergency landing of small plane at Ann Arbor Airport
No one was injured after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at the Ann Arbor Airport Sunday afternoon
Detroit News
Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Ann Arbor airport
Pittsfield Township — A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after making an emergency landing Sunday at an airport, police said. Officers and firefighters were called at about 2:50 p.m. to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport for a report of a possible crashed aircraft. They arrived and located an...
Detroit News
1 killed, 1 injured after drivers exchanged gunfire from vehicles in west Detroit
Detroit — One man was killed after he and another man exchanged gunfire while driving in west Detroit near Rouge Park, according to Detroit police. The two vehicles ended up about a mile apart after the shooting, which took place around 6 p.m. Saturday Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
Detroit News
How a supplier took automotive materials and created a NAIAS Charity Preview dress
This year's Detroit auto show Charity Preview gala will bring a fresh concept to the auto prom with the reveal of a dress made using recycled automotive supplies. Iwona Niec Villaire, chief administrative officer of International Automotive Components Group, and other company leaders wanted to do something to honor the return of the North American International Auto Show after its more than three-year hiatus. They also wanted to highlight the sustainability efforts of IAC, a Luxembourg-based global supplier of automotive components and systems including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems.
Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat goes up in flames on Detroit River
Coast Guard members in the air and on the water worked save three people in the Detroit River last night after a boater’s vessel caught fire.
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi
Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history. Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location,...
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Detroit News
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island
Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
Detroit News
Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service
Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
Detroit News
Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party
The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
fox2detroit.com
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
