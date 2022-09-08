The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO