Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Ann Arbor airport

Pittsfield Township — A pilot and his passenger were uninjured after making an emergency landing Sunday at an airport, police said. Officers and firefighters were called at about 2:50 p.m. to the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport for a report of a possible crashed aircraft. They arrived and located an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

How a supplier took automotive materials and created a NAIAS Charity Preview dress

This year's Detroit auto show Charity Preview gala will bring a fresh concept to the auto prom with the reveal of a dress made using recycled automotive supplies. Iwona Niec Villaire, chief administrative officer of International Automotive Components Group, and other company leaders wanted to do something to honor the return of the North American International Auto Show after its more than three-year hiatus. They also wanted to highlight the sustainability efforts of IAC, a Luxembourg-based global supplier of automotive components and systems including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week's scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing "production and logistical issues.". The rock band's concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island

Nearly a dozen people chanting "clean it up or shut it down" protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city's health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
DETROIT, MI
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit's metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service

Since graduating from Detroit's police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party

The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.
DETROIT, MI
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there's a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There's one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city's southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

