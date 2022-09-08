Effective: 2022-09-12 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-09-16 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from today through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from late today through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell is forecast to reach the Atlantic coastal waters of the islands by this evening. Latest global wave model guidance is currently underestimating the offshore swell height by 1-2 feet and the period between 2-3 seconds. This swell could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico during the afternoon hours. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory will go in effect during the mid-afternoon hours. Breaking waves are expected to double in size by tomorrow around 12 feet, and localized beach erosion is posible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO