Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
NBC Sports
Tua becomes only QB ever to accomplish this feat vs. Belichick, Pats
On Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa accomplished something that has never been done before against the New England Patriots during the Bill Belichick era. The Miami Dolphins quarterback improved to 4-0 in his career against the Belichick-led Patriots with a 20-7 victory in Week 1. No other QB has stayed undefeated through four or more starts against New England since Belichick became head coach in 2000.
Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation
The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal. During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news...
Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
thecomeback.com
Steelers WR offers shocking comments on QB situation
After a ton of speculation this offseason on who would be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team finally announced on Monday that Mitchell Trubisky would be the team’s starter heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team had a long quarterback battle...
NBC Sports
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Exits with Undisclosed Injury
Nick Patti took over at quarterback with Kedon Slovis not on the sideline to start the second half.
Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson
After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
NBC Sports
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NBC Sports
How Josh McDaniels, other ex-Pats fared in Raiders-Chargers
Josh McDaniels' first game as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is in the books. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator's first test with his new team took place in Los Angeles vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers. It was a competitive AFC West showdown, but McDaniels' group came up just short as they fell to L.A., 24-19.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NBC Sports
Breer: Why Patriots passed on two strong candidates for OC job
Time will tell if Matt Patricia is cut out to be the New England Patriots' play-caller. In the meantime, we've heard plenty of questions about Bill Belichick's succession plan for Josh McDaniels. The Patriots didn't name an offensive coordinator following McDaniels' departure, with Patricia -- who has never called an...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson contract likely derailed Lamar Jackson talks
It’s unclear whether the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would have gotten a contract negotiated if the Browns hadn’t given quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed, $230 million, five-year deal. It’s fairly clear that the Watson contract played a huge role in keeping the Ravens and Jackson from getting something done.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Late heroics from Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson save Washington
There are crazy rides, there are wild rides, and then there's what happened with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. On consecutive passes, new quarterback Carson Wentz threw two fourth-quarter interceptions and basically gift-wrapped a win for the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. But then Carson Wentz threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns...
