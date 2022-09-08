ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jared Goff’s fiancée, Christen Harper, channels inner cheerleader before Lions opener

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5t3f_0hn4S5XS00

It’s safe to say Christen Harper is ready for some football.

On Wednesday, the fiancée of Lions quarterback Jared Goff channeled her inner cheerleader as she hit Ford Field in Detroit with the significant others of fellow players.

“Warming up for Sundays game,” Harper captioned a post on her Instagram Story that featured the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model kicking her leg into the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGJQ8_0hn4S5XS00
Christen Harper, the fiancée of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, channels her inner cheerleader at Ford Field.
Instagram/Christen Harper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytxIj_0hn4S5XS00
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rocks Lions gear on game days.
Instagram/Christen Harper

The Lions, who were featured in the most recent season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” will host the Eagles in Sunday’s season opener.

Goff, the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is gearing up for his sophomore season in Detroit after being traded by the Rams in January 2021. The Lions are eager to make an impact this season after finishing last year at 3-13-1.

“The offense that we’ve put in has been fun for me and it’s been something that I’ve really settled into,” Goff, 27, said Tuesday on 97.1 FM’s “The Ticket.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vW2U_0hn4S5XS00
Lions quarterback Jared Goff in action in December 2021.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhW5L_0hn4S5XS00
Jared Goff at Lions training camp in July 2022.
Getty Images

“[Offensive coordinator] Ben [Johnson] has been constantly communicating with me about what I like and what he likes and how he sees things, and that constant communication between us has grown and allowed me to play with confidence and play fast.”

Goff and the Lions are hoping for a more competitive showing in Week 1, after the Eagles crushed Detroit 44-6 last season.

“We have different teams this year, but certainly we remember they came to our place and laid it on us last year and certainly we owe them one. At the same time, we have to prepare just like any other game and get ready to go and I know we will, but yeah, there may be a little bit of extra juice ready to go for them,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKwv1_0hn4S5XS00
Jared Goff and Christen Harper were first linked in 2019.
Instagram/Christen Harper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LFAx_0hn4S5XS00
The couple announced their engagement in June 2022.
Instagram/Christen Harper

When the Lions do take the field on Sunday, Harper will likely cheer on Goff from the stands.

First linked in 2019, Harper and Goff took a major step in their relationship over the summer when the two-time Pro Bowler popped the question .

“6.16.22 can’t wait for forever with you,” Harper gushed on Instagram in June, while Goff expressed , “I’m the luckiest guy in the world because I get to spend forever with you. I love you.”

