First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/8 Thursday forecast

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

First Alert Weather: Sun and heat return 03:13

Advisories: High rip current risk today along the NY/NJ coast. Coastal Flood Advisory from 5-11 PM along the NY/NJ coast for minor coastal flooding.

Forecast: Today will get off to a cool start, but ultimately it will be a brighter, warmer day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight will be clear, cool and comfortable with lows in the 60s with some 50s across our suburbs.

As for tomorrow, it will be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead: Pleasant weather sticks around this weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

CBS New York

CBS New York

