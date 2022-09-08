Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000

The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot.

A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone.

The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.

The grand building was constructed in 1924 and offers a fortress-like appearance one might find in Washington, D.C. The building is made of white and gray marble sourced locally. It’s nation’s capital appearance makes sense given that the company also supplied the marble for the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and the exterior of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the past, the building also served as office and as a college interactive campus, but it will always be known as the home of the marble company, which at its peak employed thousands and acquired the rights to all of the marble deposits in Vermont, Colorado and Alaska, according to the Vermont Marble Museum. Omya, a global procedure of calcium carbonate, purchased the company in 1976. The current owner of the magnificent fortress, however, is Vermont RE Development LLC, according to the listing agent.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” said Christopher Long, the agent from Better Homes & Gardens | The Masiello Group Real Estate who has the listing. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a building that solid. I mean, it’s not just a façade of marble; it’s actually a construction wall system that’s blocks of giant marble. I mean, it is impressive. It would cost tens of millions of dollars to duplicate what’s there.”

A stone sign above the main entrance reveals the building’s history, and the numerous windows allow for ample light inside.

The interior of the building is unfinished. The mechanical systems need to be updated, but some of the property’s original features, like the bank safes, could draw buyers looking for a unique space.

The Green Mountain views don’t hurt either.