Amazon's precious The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to dominate Prime Video's most popular shows and movies list, and new Prime Video subscribers who signed up to watch The Rings of Power are making their impact felt as well. I should clarify that this is just my theory, but how else would you explain a resurgence in a pair of other genre shows? The superhero satire The Boys has climbed up to No. 2 and fantasy epic The Wheel of Time, a show many of us forgot even existed, is up to No. 6. Meanwhile, Amazon's dad shows have taken a hit with The Terminal List down to No. 5. (Not Reacher, though, which stays at No. 3 because Reacher is awesome.) C'mon, dads, where you at?

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO