Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

David Baker has been there for Mike the Tiger for 26 years

A scroll through Mike the Tiger's Facebook page put this thought into perspective for David Baker. Baker is Mike the Tiger's veterinarian. Well, that is, until Sept. 23, when Baker bids his final farewell to the campus. After 27 years, Baker is retiring from his position as a professor of...
theadvocate.com

Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars

The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana and Livingston libraries chosen as pilot sites to expand broadband internet access

The State Library of Louisiana is working with the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity to expand and enhance broadband capacity in state, a news release said. The five pilot sites selected include Livingston Parish Library and West Feliciana Parish Library, as well as East Carroll Parish Library, Jefferson Parish Library and Rapides Parish Library, each representing Louisiana libraries and communities of all sizes.
theadvocate.com

Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods

Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
