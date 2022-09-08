Read full article on original website
David Baker has been there for Mike the Tiger for 26 years
A scroll through Mike the Tiger's Facebook page put this thought into perspective for David Baker. Baker is Mike the Tiger's veterinarian. Well, that is, until Sept. 23, when Baker bids his final farewell to the campus. After 27 years, Baker is retiring from his position as a professor of...
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
‘Don’t give up’: Speakers at LSU, Southern entrepreneur event give advice on resources, persistence
Count Ted James as one of the folks who wasn’t exactly thrilled when LSU and Southern University announced plans in 2020 to play a football game in 2022. “I didn’t want it to just be about football,” said James, a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, a former state legislator and a Southern alumnus.
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
Alumni of the Human Jukebox reflect on a historic trip to LSU: 'We should continue this'
When T.J. Jackson was a child, some of his friends dressed up like Superman. Others chose Batman. But all Jackson needed to live out his dreams was a plastic trumpet and a blue “S” emblazoned across his chest. Jackson’s idols were not characters from comic books, nor were...
Record-setting first quarter lifts LSU over Southern in game remembered for the bands
Brian Kelly realized he might have contributed to the problem. As he evaluated himself this week after a messy season-opening loss, Kelly believed he had given LSU’s players too much to think about, making them hesitate. Kelly wanted them to play fast and physical from the beginning of the...
Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars
The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
West Feliciana and Livingston libraries chosen as pilot sites to expand broadband internet access
The State Library of Louisiana is working with the Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity to expand and enhance broadband capacity in state, a news release said. The five pilot sites selected include Livingston Parish Library and West Feliciana Parish Library, as well as East Carroll Parish Library, Jefferson Parish Library and Rapides Parish Library, each representing Louisiana libraries and communities of all sizes.
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
Jaguars want to forget LSU game with SWAC opener approaching Saturday
The classic refrain for football teams that have been routed is to have a short memory. That's what Southern plans to do after Saturday’s 65-17 thumping by LSU at Tiger Stadium. It was a disappointing final score in a game Jaguar Nation had dreamed of for decades. There were...
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
Lafayette native restoring confidence with new facial plastic surgery methods
Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics has expanded its established state-of-the-art practice with the addition of Dr. Paige Kennedy, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. A Lafayette native, Dr. Kennedy first studied at LSU, then attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine before completing her residency in Chicago, followed by a specialized facial plastic surgery fellowship in Austin. Now that she is back home, she is thrilled to help people in Acadiana look and feel their best.
Kick in the pants: Southern’s last-second FG beats LSU against early spread
Were you confident all week LSU would redeem themselves and post a ridiculous score against Southern in their first-ever meeting? With a spread as of Friday night of -49 at Caesars Sportsbook, how could anyone not be confident all night long as the Tigers led 51-0 at halftime and 65-7 a minute into the fourth quarter.
Here are Southern's top three players to watch for in Saturday's matchup with LSU
The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.
Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur
SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
East Baton Rouge reports more 911 dropped calls on Sunday, AT&T working to locate the issue
The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center said Sunday there may still be ongoing issues with 911 calls across the parish — an issue that apparently began on Saturday. "The Communications District was able to mitigate the dropped calls issue by transferring the primary 911 lines to...
Some Baton Rouge teachers were denied paid COVID leave. The district says it's addressing it.
Nearly 200 employees of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system have reported getting sick from COVID since the beginning of July, but most of them have had to wait until the start of this month before the school district would process their claims for fully paid COVID leave. Part...
Scotlandville High going to temporary virtual learning Monday, after flooding issues on campus
Scotlandville High School will go to virtual learning on Monday, after plumbing problems caused flooding in one of the school's buildings. The school expects to return to regular, in-person classes on Tuesday, the school said in a statement Sunday. The flooding happened in the school's E building and families will...
Declaring stormwater network a utility will let East Baton Rouge bill taxpayers for it
East Baton Rouge Parish leaders hope to combine city and parish stormwater systems into a public utility district that would allow them to assess a new fee, and then use the proceeds to maintain the system in a way that will reduce or eliminate future flooding. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s...
