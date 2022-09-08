For years now, the Boston-based Triple B Records has arguably been the most important label in hardcore. Last year, Triple B released the fourth volume of its compilation series America’s Hardcore, and label founder Sam Yarmuth talked to us about it. Yarmuth has also used the America’s Hardcore name for a Boston-area festival that he’s been running for a while. America’s Hardcore hasn’t happened since 2019, but it’s coming back this year, and its lineup looks extremely sick.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO