On3.com

ACC Power Rankings: Week 2 trips up trio of teams

They say most teams undergo their biggest week-to-week change from Week 1 to Week 2, and if the way a seemingly boring college football slate shaped up this weekend was any indication the old adage will ring true for another year. In fact, there were quite a few shakeups to our ACC Power Rankings for Week 2 following some surprising results.
On3.com

Duke's Jon Scheyer, Mizzou's Dennis Gates to visit recruit

On Friday, the recruiting period opened, meaning college coaches from all levels, will travel all over the country to see the next wave of talent. The recruiting period began on September 9th and will run through November 7th. James Brown, a 6-foot-9 center in the class of 2024, will have...
