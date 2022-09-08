SpeedConnect internet provider is 10 months behind on rent to Sandusky; city council approves going forward with legal action

Flint did not need this.For years, Sheldon Neeley’s ascent as a Michigan politician, from city councilman to state legislator and now mayor of the notoriously troubled city of Flint, included a seemingly banal detail: he had a bachelor’s degree.But in the wake of a Fox News digital story that revealed he attended but did not graduate from Saginaw Valley State University, Neeley has been scrambling to explain himself—and pass the buck.“Mayor Neeley has been clear from the beginning that he received his associate’s degree from Delta College and that he studied Communication at Saginaw Valley State University, but did not...

