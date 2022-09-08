SpeedConnect internet provider is 10 months behind on rent to Sandusky; city council approves going forward with legal action

Read full article on original website
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Chief announces personnel changes in Marysville police and fire departments
Tom Konik, the director of Marysville’s Public Safety Department, recently announced a number of personnel changes. Konik updated the city council about the changes at its regular meeting Aug. 22. Thomas Williams is the police department’s new school resource officer. “After a hiatus of a number of years,...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
Flint Mayor Blames Staffer After Fake College Degree Exposed
Flint did not need this.For years, Sheldon Neeley’s ascent as a Michigan politician, from city councilman to state legislator and now mayor of the notoriously troubled city of Flint, included a seemingly banal detail: he had a bachelor’s degree.But in the wake of a Fox News digital story that revealed he attended but did not graduate from Saginaw Valley State University, Neeley has been scrambling to explain himself—and pass the buck.“Mayor Neeley has been clear from the beginning that he received his associate’s degree from Delta College and that he studied Communication at Saginaw Valley State University, but did not...
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
WNEM
New Thrift Store is Opening in Saginaw
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Huron County DTF arrests 2, seizes $4000 worth of drugs
With two search warrants in hand, the Huron County Drug Task Force closed an investigation this past Thursday, September 8, arresting two men on multiple drug related charges. Officers visited the Sebewaing home of Randal D. Nitz, age 56, and the Unionville home of 46-year-old Aron E. Kemp, finding a trove of cash, surveillance equipment, several air-guns, scales, and packaging materials, as well as $4000 worth of meth and cocaine between the two locations.
abc12.com
Lapeer County Sheriff discusses incidents involving food service worker, his own staff
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A video showing a deputy throwing a punch at an inmate and then punches him a few times. That's just one of a few incidents a mid-Michigan sheriff has to handle with discipline action this year. That incident happened in the Lapeer County Jail earlier this...
fox2detroit.com
Hall Road/M-59 closed between Groesbeck and Gratiot due to gas leak
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A portion of Hall Road in Clinton Township was closed Friday due to a gas leak that had such a strong odor, our helicopter pilot was able to detect it in the air. Hall Road/M-59 was closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue on...
Port Austin MI: 9 Best Things to Do in this Delightful Thumb Town
Port Austin, Michigan, is a tucked-away Lake Huron beach town with a laid-back feel, great for anyone that enjoys the outdoors or drinks on the patio. It’s like a Michigan version of the Gilmore Girls town of Stars Hallow. Vibey restaurants and awesome vacation rentals make spending time in...
wsgw.com
Truck Driver Saves Small Boy Alongside Highway
A truck driver from Bay City was honored with a special recognition from the Truckload Carriers Association. Dallas Steiger, driver for Ludington based Quick-Way, Inc., was driving a load north on US-131 in Mason County’s Sherman Township on August 31 when he saw a two-year-old boy near traffic along the south bound side of the busy highway. The boy had wandered up the driveway from his home.
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
‘Chevy In the Hole, A Novel’ author signs books in hometown Flint Public Library
FLINT, MI – The first time Flint native Kelsey Ronan ever had to get defensive about her hometown was when she left it. Ronan, local author of “Chevy In the Hole, A Novel,” recalled a story from her first days at Purdue University in graduate school after earning an undergrad at the University of Michigan-Flint.
abc12.com
Main Street fills up with show cars and spectators as Frankenmuth Auto Fest starts
Main Street in Frankenmuth quickly filled up with show cars and spectators to start the 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest. 39th Frankenmuth Auto Fest fills Main Street with cars and crowds. The 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest brought hundreds of show cars and thousands of people revved up for a...
wsgw.com
Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation
Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
17 years after life sentence, Flint woman has chance for clemency
LANSING, MI – A Flint woman convicted in 2005 of shooting her boyfriend to death may have an opportunity to have her prison sentence shortened. The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Oct. 6 to consider the possible commutation of the sentence for LaDonna Renee Cummings.
WNEM
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw.
