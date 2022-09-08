CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Mexican hotel operator Original Group capitalizes on the great success of its brands by expanding its Temptation Resorts brand to the province of El Seibo in the Dominican Republic, specifically in the idyllic bay of Miches, with the opening scheduled for October 1 st, 2022 of its exclusive hotels for adults Temptation Miches Resort and Temptation Grand Miches Resort, with a total of 496 rooms and an investment of over 190 million dollars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005786/en/ Unparalleled holiday experience only for romantic partners. (Photo: Business Wire)

