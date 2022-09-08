Read full article on original website
Julio Lopez saved for 30 years to buy a house in Miami Gardens in 2019 to raise his two children. For the past 17 years, he’s worked as a bellman at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, while doing construction work on the side.
CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Mexican hotel operator Original Group capitalizes on the great success of its brands by expanding its Temptation Resorts brand to the province of El Seibo in the Dominican Republic, specifically in the idyllic bay of Miches, with the opening scheduled for October 1 st, 2022 of its exclusive hotels for adults Temptation Miches Resort and Temptation Grand Miches Resort, with a total of 496 rooms and an investment of over 190 million dollars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005786/en/ Unparalleled holiday experience only for romantic partners. (Photo: Business Wire)
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket suffered a booster failure after lifting off Monday morning, causing an emergency abort system to separate the capsule from the booster.
