ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

$94M IDOT project will modernize key corridor in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4WKC_0hn4NnLe00

HARVEY, Ill. — A three-mile stretch of Wood Street / Ashland Avenue through three communities and nearly 100 years old will undergo a full reconstruction.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the investment at the Harvey Public Works Department Thursday morning. You can see his full press conference in the video above.

Naperville police passes ordinance to fine drivers fleeing police

The project will stretch from 161st Street to 138th Street and include: a complete rebuild of the four-lane road to include curbs, gutters, and lighting, modernization of traffic signals and turn lanes, the smoothing of railroad crossings, landscaping and aesthetic enhancements, rehabilitation of the bridge over the Little Calumet River, new bike and pedestrian accommodations, and a new storm sewer system to address drainage and flooding concerns.

The entire reconstruction is expected to take two full construction seasons with an anticipated completion date in 2025.

Funding for the work comes from the 2019 Rebuild Illinois legislation which committed more than $33 billion to infrastructure and job growth programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 7

Related
WGN News

Chicago firefighter reflects on helping with 9/11 aftermath

CHICAGO — Twenty-one years ago, Chicago-area firefighters headed to New York to help, following the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Chicago Fire Department battalion chief Brian McArdle still recalls where he was and the exact time when the twin towers were hit.   “We were watching live on TV — like many people were — when the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD holds catalytic converter spray painting event to prevent theft

CHICAGO — Chicago’s 14th police district hosted a catalytic converter spray painting event at Fullerton and California in Chicago’s Northwest side Sunday afternoon. Volunteers painted the catalytic converters of fifty cars a neon pink to make the exhaust system part less desirable to thieves. Chicago Police Department data shows the number of catalytic converter thefts […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago sees worst flooding in two years after Sunday storms

CHICAGO — More rain is on the way Monday after Chicago saw it’s worst flooding in two years. Heavy rain Sunday caused high-standing water on area roadways and flooded homes across the city. Some portions recorded up to five inches of rain fall. Near Montrose Avenue and Pulaski Road, water burst through a pipe — […]
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

New Developments On Roosevelt Road Means Help Wanted

The new Minute Man gas station in Bellwood, which opened earlier this year. | File. Saturday, September 10, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The stretch of Roosevelt Road between 1st Avenue in Maywood and 25th Avenue in Broadview, and the surrounding commercial area within blocks from it, are busy with new development projects that are likely to bring with them new jobs.
BELLWOOD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvey, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Dixmoor, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Harvey, IL
City
Dixmoor, IL
City
Riverdale, IL
City
Naperville, IL
uptownupdate.com

More Than Just Tires?

Although details are still developing, we recently learned about an surprising real estate sale that may lead to the loss of a longtime Uptown business. Just Tires, which has been just north of the intersection of Lawrence and Broadway for well over 20 years, appears ready to close as West Coast-based developer The Krausz Companies acquired the property for $4,200,000.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

900 Randolph is just cool

900 Randolph has been fun to watch. Nothing fancy, nothing out of the ordinary. But tall, sleek, and darn near topped out. The skip is numbered up to 34; there are at least six poured floors above the 34th floor. That puts it into the 40s. It’s a 43-story building I was told there would be no math, but even I know that only leaves a couple levels to go.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Idot#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

LUV Institute hosts Parade of Hearts Bike and Walk Tour

CHICAGO — The Luv Institute hosted its Parade of Hearts Bike and Walk tour Saturday on the city’s South Side to involve residents in a possible solution to a recent up-tick in violence. The Luv Institute is now celebrating ten years of service in the Bronzeville community and the executive Director, Cosette Nazon-Wilburn, said that art […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
hfchronicle.com

Flossmoor Fest had lots of entertainment, games and food

Flossmoor Fest got a rousing start as the Homewood-Flossmoor High School marching band opened the festivities with drumrolls and songs that got lots of toes tapping. It was the second event of the day for the musicians. Early in the morning band members were on the grounds of the high school as runners for The Hidden Gem Half Marathon came through the campus as part of the 13.1 mile run.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
CBS News

Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy