$94M IDOT project will modernize key corridor in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale

HARVEY, Ill. — A three-mile stretch of Wood Street / Ashland Avenue through three communities and nearly 100 years old will undergo a full reconstruction.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the investment at the Harvey Public Works Department Thursday morning. You can see his full press conference in the video above.

The project will stretch from 161st Street to 138th Street and include: a complete rebuild of the four-lane road to include curbs, gutters, and lighting, modernization of traffic signals and turn lanes, the smoothing of railroad crossings, landscaping and aesthetic enhancements, rehabilitation of the bridge over the Little Calumet River, new bike and pedestrian accommodations, and a new storm sewer system to address drainage and flooding concerns.

The entire reconstruction is expected to take two full construction seasons with an anticipated completion date in 2025.

Funding for the work comes from the 2019 Rebuild Illinois legislation which committed more than $33 billion to infrastructure and job growth programs.

