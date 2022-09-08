TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been named the best public regional university in Kansas and the 14th best in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report. In addition, staff said it has ranked as the top public regional university in Kansas for student veterans and has the lowest typical debt at graduation for students in the Sunflower State.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO