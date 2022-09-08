Read full article on original website
Silver Alert issued for Topeka woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 75-year-old Teresa Alvarodo, who suffers from dimentia and other significant health issues. Ms. Alvarodo was last seen in the 1200 block of SE Lawrence at around 8:00 p.m. She is described as a Hispanic...
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
KC man perishes after pinned underneath Jeep with son, friend inside
BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has passed away after he was pinned underneath his own Jeep with his son and a friend inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 205100 NW 130th St. - about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Tomahawk Rd. off 130th - with reports of a fatality crash.
City of Manhattan to honor victims of 9/11 at City Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the public has been invited to join in City Park. The City of Manhattan says the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, killed 2,977 people and injured thousands more at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Somerset Co., Penn.
Two hospitalized with serious injuries after car hits wall along I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Geary County are recovering in a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after their car hit a barrier wall along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186.2 on westbound I-70 - just after the toll plaza - in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury accident.
TPD officers forced to tase, arrest machete-wielding man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers found him wielding machetes outside a South Topeka gas station. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Kwik Shop at 45th and Topeka Blvd. just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with reports of a disturbance. It had been reported a man was disturbing customers with two machetes.
Hiawatha Police make 1 arrest during DUI campaign
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police made one arrest during its most recent DUI campaign. The Hiawatha Police Department says during its You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign, officials held overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce impaired driving laws in the State of Kansas. During the campaign, HPD said...
Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
Washburn named best public regional university in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been named the best public regional university in Kansas and the 14th best in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report. In addition, staff said it has ranked as the top public regional university in Kansas for student veterans and has the lowest typical debt at graduation for students in the Sunflower State.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
No injuries reported after rain contributes to SUV-pickup crash
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after the rain was a factor in a crash between an SUV and a pickup on Saturday. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of N 650 and E 1250 Rd. with reports of an accident.
PHOTO GALLERY: Annual 5K takes steps to raise awareness of suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People took steps Saturday to raise awareness on this World Suicide Prevention Day. The Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition held its 5K run/walk. About 150 people took to the Shunga Trail from Crestview Park. Many ran or walked in honor of loved ones lost to suicide.
Bikers gather to support important issue among veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Saturday was the annual Hand Up, Stand Up Ride. 13NEWS’ Chris Fisher was the emcee for this event that shows support for veterans suffering from PTSD at the Topeka VA. Bikers gathered at Harley Davidson for a ride through Shawnee County communities to raise awareness for...
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
No. 2 Washburn narrowly escapes No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney in five sets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods and Lopers both came into the contest undefeated and Washburn stays perfect, moving to 10-0 on the season. The Ichabods dropped the first two sets but stormed back in the last three sets. Jalyn Stevenson led the ‘Bods with 15 kills, while Corinna McMullen led Washburn with 26 assists.
Touch-A-Truck making an impact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend, a special community event celebrates its ninth anniversary. The Greater Topeka Partnership returns to Evergy Plaza with the Downtown Topeka Touch-A-Truck event. The event took place early Saturday morning, bringing the community together once again. The event featured a variety of unique trucks and...
